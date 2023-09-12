Expert Debunks Democrat Lies About 'Book Bans'
How 'bout NO?! Robert Reich tries defending socialism in BIZARRE video but ain't NOBODY buyin' it (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:31 AM on September 12, 2023
Simpsons

Robert Reich is a strange little man.

Wait, can we say that? Technically is he little ... and so very, very strange.

Someone close to him should probably point out how creepy this video of him defending socialism using bananas and red lights really is because WOOF. Watch this insanity:

It's not the word that's terrifying, Bob, it's the actual ideology. 

We're sure Bob would be happy to pay a little more than he already does since he likes taxes so much. For the greater good and all.

Keep in mind, this is the same guy who fought to keep affordable housing out of his very nice neighborhood. That doesn't sound like something someone who cares about the common good would do, right?

Sam J.

Heh.

That works.

Short.

Simple.

Succinct.

No.

We like that.

***

Tags: ROBERT REICH SOCIALISM

