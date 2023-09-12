How 'bout NO?! Robert Reich tries defending socialism in BIZARRE video but ain't NOBODY buyin' it (watch)

Robert Reich is a strange little man.

Wait, can we say that? Technically is he little ... and so very, very strange.

Someone close to him should probably point out how creepy this video of him defending socialism using bananas and red lights really is because WOOF. Watch this insanity:

Since the word ‘socialism’ is apparently so terrifying, let me be clear: Every advanced country on planet earth pools resources for the common good.



This is how a society functions. pic.twitter.com/DD5jffd7G6 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 12, 2023

It's not the word that's terrifying, Bob, it's the actual ideology.

Property rights are the foundation of any civilization.



Government can’t take your #Bitcoin which makes it the ultimate asset. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) September 12, 2023

How much do you pay in taxes? — RGallegos (@gallegosr) September 12, 2023

We're sure Bob would be happy to pay a little more than he already does since he likes taxes so much. For the greater good and all.

The common good is a myth perpetuated by those who receive net benefit from stealing time, talent, and/or resources from others via gov't force.



The common good is individuals keeping what they earn to spend or invest in ways which maximize satisfaction of each.



You need a… — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) September 12, 2023

Keep in mind, this is the same guy who fought to keep affordable housing out of his very nice neighborhood. That doesn't sound like something someone who cares about the common good would do, right?

Heh.

That works.

Short.

Simple.

Succinct.

No.

We like that.

***

***

