'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

Senator John Kennedy never fails to make waves and today is no exception. The good senator from Mississippi decided to read some excerpts from 'Banned Books' that Democrats complain about being 'banned'.

Note, this is also very adult and NSFW so if you are at work or at school PLEASE be advised this is ... dirty.

Senator John Kennedy reads GRAPHIC and SEXUALLY EXPLICIT EXCERPTS from books that Democrats complain about being banned and confronts left-wing activists about allowing them in schools and libraries. pic.twitter.com/50RdU9C37k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2023

About those banned books, Democrats. Shall we get honest about them yet OR do you want to continue pretending it's racist or something else stupid to make yourselves feel better.

The Secretary of State in Illinois came to speak out against “book bans” at school



Senator John Kennedy then reads directly from the books he is defending for kids



His reaction: "Those words are disturbing coming from your mouth."



pic.twitter.com/SEbha1qrGj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2023

Those words are disturbing coming from anyone's mouth.

And Democrats want them in public school libraries.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

