Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families...
DeSantis says what MOST are thinking --> Hey CBS: Gay is OK, but...
Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about...
After noticing Bill Melugin's reporting, Elon Musk wonders if the public knows about...
CBS News gets help figuring out 'if the economy is recovering, why don't...
Nancy Pelosi in 2019 Debunks Nancy Pelosi Today
Oh SHOOT! Duckworth called out for pushing deceptive propaganda about the 1994 assault...
DeSantis TROLLS Governor Pritzker by erecting billboards in Illinois inviting police to re...
Bill Melugin shares pics from the border that have people asking 'where's AOC?'
HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's...
Guess how Chicago's mayor might address lack of 'shopping options' in areas of...
Hunter Biden sues former Trump staffer for publishing material from the 'laptop from...
'Ignore the media. Impeach him.' Redsteeze with smoking gun thread on Biden impeachment
Matt Walsh reveals a scandal within the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence'

YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to spin GOP evidence against Bidens

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on September 14, 2023
Twitchy

Boy oh boy, Dan Goldman is really and truly working hard to become another annoying Adam Schiff. Suppose he believes Schiff will end up in the Senate so the opening for an annoying, lying, pencil-necked tool bag will be open in the House.

Advertisement

And he's auditioning for it proactively.

Case in point, this tweet.

And Bongino with the take DOWN.

Dan Goldman really is just so ridiculous all we can do is laugh.

And maybe point a little.

Luckily, Bongino was good enough to give us something specific to point and laugh about with the very wealthy, privileged, white Democrat who keeps sticking his very wealthy, white, privileged foot in his very wealthy, white, privileged mouth.

And THAT is really sayin' something.

We're going to go with he's just dumber than we thought.

Recommended

Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban
Sam J.
Advertisement

It doesn't take 'balls' to be a wealthy, white, privileged Democrat these days. Like, at all. Hell, just look at Hunter Biden.

***

Related:

Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban

POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DAN BONGINO HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban
Sam J.
DeSantis says what MOST are thinking --> Hey CBS: Gay is OK, but it doesn't belong in MATH class
Chad Felix Greene
After noticing Bill Melugin's reporting, Elon Musk wonders if the public knows about illegal migrants
justmindy
CBS News gets help figuring out 'if the economy is recovering, why don't people rate it better?'
Doug P.
HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life
FuzzyChimp
Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families are on'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter/X rubs TONS of salt in Gov. Grisham's wound after she complains about judge BLOCKING carry ban Sam J.
Advertisement