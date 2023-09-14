YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to spin GOP evidence against Bidens

Boy oh boy, Dan Goldman is really and truly working hard to become another annoying Adam Schiff. Suppose he believes Schiff will end up in the Senate so the opening for an annoying, lying, pencil-necked tool bag will be open in the House.

And he's auditioning for it proactively.

Case in point, this tweet.

Every time a Republican refers to the “Biden family,” that is an admission that there is no link to Joe Biden. https://t.co/KrFTItQESx — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) September 13, 2023

And Bongino with the take DOWN.

Dan Goldman really is just so ridiculous all we can do is laugh.

And maybe point a little.

Luckily, Bongino was good enough to give us something specific to point and laugh about with the very wealthy, privileged, white Democrat who keeps sticking his very wealthy, white, privileged foot in his very wealthy, white, privileged mouth.

One of the dumbest congressmen in office pic.twitter.com/XEROHhOJDA — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 13, 2023

And THAT is really sayin' something.

Dude has balls, tho. That takes some serious stones to pick that fight. Or maybe he's just dumber than we thought. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) September 13, 2023

We're going to go with he's just dumber than we thought.

It doesn't take 'balls' to be a wealthy, white, privileged Democrat these days. Like, at all. Hell, just look at Hunter Biden.

