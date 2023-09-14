Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct evidence' in BRUTAL thread

Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on September 14, 2023

The mainstream media has been directed by the Biden White House to 'scrutinize' the impeachment inquiry into Biden and as usual, they are following orders like the good little automatons they are. It's been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching them go from claiming there is NO EVIDENCE to shrieking there is NO DIRECT EVIDENCE as more and more evidence linking Sleepy Joe to his degenerate son's business dealings comes out.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons to educate the media on what EXACTLY the GOP has gathered on Robert Peters ... sorry ... Joe Biden.

He also explains what direct evidence is ...

What he said.

All day, every day.

This is so great. Yes, the people pointing out all of the actual evidence against the Bidens are in the cult, not the people who refuse to see and still insist there was a Trump peepee tape.

We made the same face you're making right now.

Nobody buries their head in the sand better than our pals in the mainstream media. Unless of course, it's a Republican who's screwed up.

It's good to be a (D)emocrat because everything is (D)ifferent when they do it.

***

