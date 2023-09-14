Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct evidence' in BRUTAL thread

The mainstream media has been directed by the Biden White House to 'scrutinize' the impeachment inquiry into Biden and as usual, they are following orders like the good little automatons they are. It's been fascinating, and not in a good way, watching them go from claiming there is NO EVIDENCE to shrieking there is NO DIRECT EVIDENCE as more and more evidence linking Sleepy Joe to his degenerate son's business dealings comes out.

Ben Shapiro was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons to educate the media on what EXACTLY the GOP has gathered on Robert Peters ... sorry ... Joe Biden.

So according to the media, there is NO EVIDENCE that Joe was involved in or benefitted from Hunter's corrupt business arrangements. So true, except for:

- Witness testimony from Devon Archer

- Statements from Tony Bobulinski

- Texts from Hunter Biden's computer

- WhatsApps from… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2023

He also explains what direct evidence is ...

Also, enjoying the spectacle of people saying there's no "direct evidence." Guys, fingerprints on a weapon is indirect evidence. So is DNA evidence at a crime scene. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2023

What he said.

All day, every day.

In the interest of equity, we're told those things don't identify as evidence. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 14, 2023

We live in a media-run state.



As such, narrative control requires ignoring all of this and reframing it as right-wing “partisan” retribution for the principled impeachment of Trump. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) September 14, 2023

Just give them this. It'll save time. pic.twitter.com/BSmvB6lqRE — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) September 14, 2023

This is so great. Yes, the people pointing out all of the actual evidence against the Bidens are in the cult, not the people who refuse to see and still insist there was a Trump peepee tape.

We made the same face you're making right now.

The Media's slogan is "Got two good eyes but we still don't see" (Grateful Dead). — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) September 14, 2023

Nobody buries their head in the sand better than our pals in the mainstream media. Unless of course, it's a Republican who's screwed up.

It's good to be a (D)emocrat because everything is (D)ifferent when they do it.

