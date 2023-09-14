NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

Sam J.
September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

We are starting to see more and more proof that the Democrats may well be done with Biden and Harris. Suppose they've served their so-called purpose by acting as puppets for whoever is really pulling the strings on the current administration, and they've figured out if they actually want to compete with ANY of the Republican candidates, they need to get serious about getting rid of Biden.

For a bit, they were still super cocky about how they thought they'd beat Trump but every time they add a new indictment or target 45, he only seems to gain traction and more support. 

So, they're in a pickle. A well-deserved one at that.

Jesse Waters had some ideas on this as well - watch:

Hrm.

Sounds a lot like Biden, eh?

If the authoritarian shoes fit, wear 'em.

We shall see.

