THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

We are starting to see more and more proof that the Democrats may well be done with Biden and Harris. Suppose they've served their so-called purpose by acting as puppets for whoever is really pulling the strings on the current administration, and they've figured out if they actually want to compete with ANY of the Republican candidates, they need to get serious about getting rid of Biden.

For a bit, they were still super cocky about how they thought they'd beat Trump but every time they add a new indictment or target 45, he only seems to gain traction and more support.

So, they're in a pickle. A well-deserved one at that.

Jesse Waters had some ideas on this as well - watch:

Make no mistake: Ignatius’ column is more than a suggestion- it’s a marching order. When American intelligence wants to put out a hit, they feed it to David Ignatius and today, Ignatius pulled the pin on Joe Biden’s 2024 run. He’s turning Washington’s whispers into a rallying… pic.twitter.com/OZDKmiZaD3 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 14, 2023

Hrm.

Six ways from Sunday. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 14, 2023

They put an easily controlled, dementia-addled dude w/much criminal baggage in office so that they can now be totally "shocked and surprised" to find that Biden is so corrupt, he must be removed.



See, America? Democrats will remove the bad guy who is hurting you from office.🙄 — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) September 14, 2023

Sounds a lot like Biden, eh?

If the authoritarian shoes fit, wear 'em.

Best definition of current events I have ever hear. That is exactly what they are trying to do. Very well worded man. — timothy peck (@riseoftheemojis) September 14, 2023

Nothing is beyond the deep state to protect their own power. If you’re not playing their game, you may be canceled one way or another. If you don’t believe me, just ask Chuck Schumer, he tried to warn Trump about not playing their game. — Brian Buzzell (@propagandaiskng) September 14, 2023

We shall see.

***

***

