'ARGLE BARGLE RAR!' John Fetterman brings knife to a gunfight with Matt Gaetz in SCORCHING back and forth

Ok, so we know we shouldn't make fun of people who obviously have some mental, emotional, physical, or cognitive issues but c'mon, if John Fetterman is going to put himself out there like that, he's fair game.

Advertisement

And if Fetterman is going to walk around looking like Big Foot's homeless, drunk cousin then he's going to hear about it.

Sorry, not even sorry. Rep. Matt Gaetz called him out for his fashion sense after he tried making some weird argument that Biden isn't guilty AF or whatever it was he was trying to say.

The evidence against Joe Biden is overwhelming. A first-year law student could win this case for impeachment before a fair jury.



Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury. It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman.



While the Senate will be the platform,… pic.twitter.com/LsWyNrhsjW — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 13, 2023

It took Fetterman a day or so to come back with a humdinger ...

Except this is the opposite of that.

This is just ... embarrassing. Even with the big touch curse word.

Government shutdown in t-minus 16 days.



Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud? https://t.co/97vQMURDZX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 14, 2023

Yeah, bud.

EL OH EL.

Gaetz fired back:

Glad to see you’re well enough to muster a tweet, Senator.



Here’s what I’ve been working on while you’ve been away:



Term Limits

Balanced Budgets

Single-Subject Spending Bills



Which of these are you against? https://t.co/sLsTLgCVnY — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 14, 2023

Fetterman may actually respond but it will likely take him at least until tomorrow to come up with a legible post.

We'll keep an eye on it.

***

Related:

'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct evidence' in BRUTAL thread

YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to spin GOP evidence against Bidens

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.