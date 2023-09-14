'ARGLE BARGLE RAR!' John Fetterman brings knife to a gunfight with Matt Gaetz in SCORCHING back and forth

NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ok, so we know we shouldn't make fun of people who obviously have some mental, emotional, physical, or cognitive issues but c'mon, if John Fetterman is going to put himself out there like that, he's fair game.

And if Fetterman is going to walk around looking like Big Foot's homeless, drunk cousin then he's going to hear about it.

Sorry, not even sorry. Rep. Matt Gaetz called him out for his fashion sense after he tried making some weird argument that Biden isn't guilty AF or whatever it was he was trying to say.

It took Fetterman a day or so to come back with a humdinger ... 

Except this is the opposite of that.

This is just ... embarrassing. Even with the big touch curse word.

Yeah, bud.

EL OH EL.

Gaetz fired back:

Sam J.
Fetterman may actually respond but it will likely take him at least until tomorrow to come up with a legible post.

We'll keep an eye on it.

***

MATT GAETZ JOHN FETTERMAN

