Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Being Sworn In

Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, wasn’t afforded time to settle into his new Cabinet position in President Donald Trump’s administration. Hours after being sworn in, tragedy struck in Washington, D.C. as an American Airlines flight and military helicopter collided mid-air at Reagan National Airport.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: Just HOURS after being sworn in as Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy is fully engaged in the crash investigation out here at Reagan National



It’s currently 1:30am, and his night is barely getting started.



Godspeed, @SecDuffy pic.twitter.com/X9zg3OU7Bv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

Duffy will get no sleep tonight. He’s been thrown into the fray on his first day. Commenters were quick to offer prayers as he oversees this tragedy and unfortunate loss of life.

Toughest first day on any job. Godspeed. — Moe Thajib (@moethajib2) January 30, 2025

Talk about a first day on the job…..



Wow…….



All the best to Sec. Duffy and prayers for all those victims…

😞🙏🏻 — D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) January 30, 2025

@SecDuffy I’m praying for you - this is an unimaginably heart wrenching way to start your new job, but I know you will do everything you can to help and bring comfort. 💖🙏🇺🇸 — Shyrden1 (@WolfPatriot1983) January 30, 2025

Dang, what a first day — paula wilson (@pwilsondtf) January 30, 2025

Duffy was a U.S. Representative from Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019. Two posters say he has the knowledge, skills, and dedication to do the job.

Fellow Wisconsinite and a great pick by President Trump



He will not sleep until every last body has been recovered — Kryptik (@kryptikRants) January 30, 2025

Serious on the job training! Glad this guy was hired for his competency and not because he checked diversity boxes. — The Poppy Patriot™ 🇺🇸🦅 (@ThePoppyPatriot) January 30, 2025

Commenters are grateful Duffy’s confirmation and swearing-in didn’t hit any snags.

Thank God that Duffy was sworn in today. — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) January 30, 2025

Pray for Sec. Duffy. I have faith he’ll pass this extremely difficult test. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2025

He will never forget his first day and we will not either.🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aVxhUR3nUO — Paula Aaron Rose (@paulaaaronrose) January 30, 2025

Duffy was confirmed by a 77-to-22 vote on Tuesday. He was sworn in on Wednesday and responded to the tragic collision in D.C. hours later.