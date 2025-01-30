DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and...
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...
VIP
Woman Posts Her Panic Attack When Learning Her SNAP Benefits Are 'Frozen'
Midair Collision Reported at Reagan National Airport
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on...
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer
DoE to Investigate School District for Turning Girls' Restrooms Into All-Gender Restrooms
Gold Bars Land Bob Menendez Behind Bars: Former Dem Senator Sentenced to Federal...
'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing

Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Being Sworn In

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:21 AM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, wasn’t afforded time to settle into his new Cabinet position in President Donald Trump’s administration. Hours after being sworn in, tragedy struck in Washington, D.C. as an American Airlines flight and military helicopter collided mid-air at Reagan National Airport.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Duffy will get no sleep tonight. He’s been thrown into the fray on his first day. Commenters were quick to offer prayers as he oversees this tragedy and unfortunate loss of life.

Duffy was a U.S. Representative from Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019. Two posters say he has the knowledge, skills, and dedication to do the job.

Recommended

Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters are grateful Duffy’s confirmation and swearing-in didn’t hit any snags.

Duffy was confirmed by a 77-to-22 vote on Tuesday. He was sworn in on Wednesday and responded to the tragic collision in D.C. hours later.

Tags: AIRPLANE AIRPORT CONFIRMATION DONALD TRUMP HELICOPTER MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presidency
Warren Squire
DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time
Warren Squire
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Brett T.
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision Warren Squire
Advertisement