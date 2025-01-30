Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Being Sworn In

Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, wasn’t afforded time to settle into his new Cabinet position in President Donald Trump’s administration. Hours after being sworn in, tragedy struck in Washington, D.C. as an American Airlines flight and military helicopter collided mid-air at Reagan National Airport.
Here’s more. (WATCH)
🚨 NOW: Just HOURS after being sworn in as Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy is fully engaged in the crash investigation out here at Reagan National— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025
It’s currently 1:30am, and his night is barely getting started.
Godspeed, @SecDuffy pic.twitter.com/X9zg3OU7Bv
Duffy will get no sleep tonight. He’s been thrown into the fray on his first day. Commenters were quick to offer prayers as he oversees this tragedy and unfortunate loss of life.
Toughest first day on any job. Godspeed.— Moe Thajib (@moethajib2) January 30, 2025
Talk about a first day on the job…..— D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) January 30, 2025
Wow…….
All the best to Sec. Duffy and prayers for all those victims…
😞🙏🏻
@SecDuffy I’m praying for you - this is an unimaginably heart wrenching way to start your new job, but I know you will do everything you can to help and bring comfort. 💖🙏🇺🇸— Shyrden1 (@WolfPatriot1983) January 30, 2025
Dang, what a first day— paula wilson (@pwilsondtf) January 30, 2025
Duffy was a U.S. Representative from Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019. Two posters say he has the knowledge, skills, and dedication to do the job.
Fellow Wisconsinite and a great pick by President Trump— Kryptik (@kryptikRants) January 30, 2025
He will not sleep until every last body has been recovered
Recommended
Serious on the job training! Glad this guy was hired for his competency and not because he checked diversity boxes.— The Poppy Patriot™ 🇺🇸🦅 (@ThePoppyPatriot) January 30, 2025
Commenters are grateful Duffy’s confirmation and swearing-in didn’t hit any snags.
Thank God that Duffy was sworn in today.— Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) January 30, 2025
Pray for Sec. Duffy. I have faith he’ll pass this extremely difficult test.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2025
He will never forget his first day and we will not either.🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aVxhUR3nUO— Paula Aaron Rose (@paulaaaronrose) January 30, 2025
Duffy was confirmed by a 77-to-22 vote on Tuesday. He was sworn in on Wednesday and responded to the tragic collision in D.C. hours later.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member