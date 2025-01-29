Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time

President Donald Trump scored a resounding victory against Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He faced impossible odds but staged the greatest political comeback in history. Political pundit, Megyn Kelly, recently sat with PBS and shared the biggest reason voters got behind Trump.

Here’s Kelly with the details. (WATCH)

Megyn Kelly categorically describes the lawfare against Trump as the Rubicon that the Democrats crossed:

"The lawfare in general was the biggest turning point.

The lawfare was a catastrophic mistake by the Democrats. Trying to criminalize a political battle, trying to go after… pic.twitter.com/dvp8j0CBUk — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 29, 2025

The string of lawsuits kept the public’s focus on Trump, but the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was the breaking point for many. Commenters remember this well.

She's a thousand percent right. De Santis was coming up in the polls, he had momentum. But every indictment and every charge brought people back to him because everyone recognized, instinctively, the injustice to him and the harm this would do to the country. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 29, 2025

It’s true. Trump visibility and support was at a low. Desantis was rising. Trump was posting into the wind with low engagement on Truth social. Then they raided Mar a Lago. Then they pursued charges in Georgia and NY. It changed everything. — Marcus of Ockham (@HouTwit) January 29, 2025

The government raiding a former president’s home was a step too far.

What did this politically-targeted lawfare get the Democrats? The answer is President Donald Trump back in the White House.

Megyn nailed it in this interview. She was right - the democrats caused this to happen. — KathyTheWolf (@Kathy94873407) January 29, 2025

"God is not mocked; whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap." — FatherMichael (@FrMichaelHinton) January 29, 2025

Sad but very true. Democrats get what they deserve. — Alan Rice (@AlanRice9) January 29, 2025

yes ... and why i left this @TheDemocrats party and many others too! — Malissa Stawicki (@MalissaSta27112) January 29, 2025

Some posters don’t believe the Democrats could win the 2024 presidential election. Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, it made no difference.

I agree. I doubt either Biden or Harris could have won, but the lawfare was their only hope. I think they realized that and that is why they ran Biden, until it became too embarrassing. Once the lawfare failed, they didn't want to risk running a legitimate candidate because they… — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) January 29, 2025

The Democratic party always overplays its hand. They've never been about helping people it's always been about ruling over others. — Max11089 (@Max11089) January 29, 2025

The Dems got too greedy. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) January 29, 2025

Yes, the Democrats were greedy. They plowed through with their lawsuits and intrusions against Trump without regard for the public witnessing it. The public was disgusted with the obvious politically-driven spectacle and ended it the only way they had at their disposal: their vote.