Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump scored a resounding victory against Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He faced impossible odds but staged the greatest political comeback in history. Political pundit, Megyn Kelly, recently sat with PBS and shared the biggest reason voters got behind Trump.

Here’s Kelly with the details. (WATCH)

The string of lawsuits kept the public’s focus on Trump, but the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was the breaking point for many. Commenters remember this well.

The government raiding a former president’s home was a step too far.

What did this politically-targeted lawfare get the Democrats? The answer is President Donald Trump back in the White House.

Some posters don’t believe the Democrats could win the 2024 presidential election. Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, it made no difference.

Yes, the Democrats were greedy. They plowed through with their lawsuits and intrusions against Trump without regard for the public witnessing it. The public was disgusted with the obvious politically-driven spectacle and ended it the only way they had at their disposal: their vote.

