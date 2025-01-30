Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presidency

Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 30, 2025
President Donald Trump has marshaled the might of ICE and several federal agencies to round up criminal illegal aliens and get them out of our country or behind bars. The number arrested so far is 5,500 criminal aliens. Among that throng are murderers, rapists, terror suspects and more. Most scary is that if Kamala Harris had won the presidency they would still be walking our streets.

Start here. (READ)

While these dangerous criminals are being apprehended, the legacy media and Democrats are trying to make catching them harder or not at all. Even celebrities, like Selena Gomez, are making emotional appeals online to stop mass deportations. (WATCH)

She should be crying for joy these thugs are no longer among us.

It’s a safe bet if Kamala was in the White House she would be rolling out a red carpet across our wide-open southern border. Several posters can envision it.

Thankfully, Trump is on the job. He and Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, are locking the worst of the worst in Gitmo. (WATCH)

Seeing the lineups and knowing many of these criminal aliens have been on our streets for years, posters are asking if this was deliberate by President Joe Biden and border czar, Kamala Harris.

Commenters agree that it must be hate for our country. Everything Trump is doing could have been done by the previous administration if it wanted to. It’s scary knowing the disregard for Americans’ safety would have continued under President Harris.

Tags: ARRESTS BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY DEPORTATION ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

