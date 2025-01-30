Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presidency

President Donald Trump has marshaled the might of ICE and several federal agencies to round up criminal illegal aliens and get them out of our country or behind bars. The number arrested so far is 5,500 criminal aliens. Among that throng are murderers, rapists, terror suspects and more. Most scary is that if Kamala Harris had won the presidency they would still be walking our streets.

These violent criminal aliens were on America’s streets for the last four years, even though the last administration knew where they were.



If Kamala would’ve won, they’d still be there. pic.twitter.com/cRi5up7C7g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

While these dangerous criminals are being apprehended, the legacy media and Democrats are trying to make catching them harder or not at all. Even celebrities, like Selena Gomez, are making emotional appeals online to stop mass deportations. (WATCH)

She should be crying for joy these thugs are no longer among us.

It’s a safe bet if Kamala was in the White House she would be rolling out a red carpet across our wide-open southern border. Several posters can envision it.

And the rest of their gangs would be in route and they’d all be citizens within 4 years or sooner. — Billy Joe Cactus (@BillyJoeEdwards) January 30, 2025

Even worse.



Kamala would've made America the world's dumping ground for their criminals and drugs.



It would've literally been the end of America as we know it. — Isaac (@IcedViews) January 30, 2025

If Kamala won, there would be millions more coming through our border every month. — RJ (@RJDIntel) January 30, 2025

Absolutely. More on the way every day. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2025

Thankfully, Trump is on the job. He and Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, are locking the worst of the worst in Gitmo. (WATCH)

Seeing the lineups and knowing many of these criminal aliens have been on our streets for years, posters are asking if this was deliberate by President Joe Biden and border czar, Kamala Harris.

We have to ask why the democrats invite the destruction of America? It's been obvious intent to make America less safe. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 30, 2025

I don't understand how Democrats sleep at night knowing that these kinds of animals run loose on our streets because of their policies. They are either truly evil or truly stupid. The leaders are the former and the rest a mix I guess... — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) January 30, 2025

i just can't wrap my head aound this. why. why do the left HATE AMERICANS so much? who are they working for? cartel? communist? anyone that buys them? 🤨 — pebbles (@jbamban) January 30, 2025

Commenters agree that it must be hate for our country. Everything Trump is doing could have been done by the previous administration if it wanted to. It’s scary knowing the disregard for Americans’ safety would have continued under President Harris.