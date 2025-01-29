PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real DOOZY

Here at Twitchy, we are not psychiatrists, but we think we've seen enough evidence now to suggest that someone REALLY needs to check in on Senator Chuck Schumer to see if he is OK.

Or, at the very least, someone needs to look into what kind of material he is reading or what movies he is watching.

Everyone remembers Schumer's infamous Freudian slip after January 6 when he accused Donald Trump of 'inciting an erection.' But we'll share the video again because it was just that embarrassing for Schumer (and we love that sort of thing).

SCHUMER: "Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection." pic.twitter.com/zL4UDs9UbK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

Talk about your all-time .. ahem ... boners.

We're pretty sure Schumer was describing the feeling he was getting by pushing bogus charges at his political enemy, but who knows what he was thinking? Maybe he was just fantasizing about grilling up some more raw hamburgers.

We didn't think that Schumer could beat that gaffe, but it turns out that we underestimated him. This morning, while trying to gaslight Americans about Trump's temporary freeze on federal grant funding, he had another unintentionally hilarious moment with his choice of words. Watch:

SCHUMER: "I haven't seen people so aroused in a very, very long time." pic.twitter.com/dYXOKPjr2Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Umm ...WHAT?

Without the aid of a Thesaurus, here is a list of words off the top of our head that Schumer could have used to describe how his voters and Democrat colleagues felt: Energized, animated, excited, spirited, galvanized, inspired, amped, or fired up.

In other words, pretty much any word but 'aroused.'

If this was another Freudian moment for Schumer, maybe we don't want to go poking around in that head of his. That's a little too scary to even contemplate.

As you can imagine, the memes and GIFs started flowing in immediately (notice we said 'flowing' and not 'gushing' because we are not weirdos like Schumer).

pic.twitter.com/FgFEZY16nt — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 29, 2025

Even folks on YouTube got in on the fun with a little mood music to fit Schumer's state of mind:



All that was missing from Schumer's speech were some massage oil and a few scented candles. Or maybe incense.

Its true - even Patty Murray is making her aroused face. https://t.co/YuRmaY26uV — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 29, 2025

LOL. Murray looked like she had just come from an audition to be an extra on The Walking Dead.

One of the words Chuck Schumer should NEVER utter is “aroused”. https://t.co/VaGww0J6sW — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 29, 2025

We understand both of those reactions. But we're betting at least one politician was pretty happy with Schumer's choice of words.

Look out, everybody. Here comes Slick Willie.

(Unrelated to this story, but as a side note, we will NEVER get tired of the look on Obama's face in that picture.)

Erections incited. — Silent Memejority (@memejority) January 29, 2025

Schumer's 74, so who can blame him for needing a little extra stimulation to make that sort of thing happen downstairs?

More kinky goings on in Senate rooms? https://t.co/sCeXukgjaR pic.twitter.com/iJnmYUzTxP — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) January 29, 2025

We didn't need that mental image, thank you very much. God only knows what Schumer gets up to when he is not on camera.

Watch out everyone. People are evidently aroused and the Senator, who has been monitoring arousal metrics in DC for years, hasn’t seen it this erect for a very long time. https://t.co/5XPGmB9JR4 — Joe Denham (@DenhamsGhost) January 29, 2025

He probably inserted a $10 million grant into the last omnibus spending bill to study his levels of 'arousal.'

'Oh, Chucky! You got some 'splainin' to do!'

She must have been wondering at that moment why she agreed to stand there next to him.

I’m calling my doctor every 4 hours. 🍆 — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) January 29, 2025

Sorry. That must be a hard conversation. (Ba-dum-tss.)

Oh, we're pretty certain that creepy George Takei was quite 'aroused' after he heard Schumer speak.

Geez Chuck pic.twitter.com/dkEXI9gMGY — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 29, 2025

If you've seen the first Police Academy movie, you'll get that joke.

And now we REALLY don't want to know what was going on behind Schumer's lectern.

Chuck Schumer on the Diddy Parties https://t.co/qh79pXG6Ar — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 29, 2025

Yikes.

Moving on ...

Make America Horny Again https://t.co/tgPehpwHgc — Pet’r Esan (@3X3MTX) January 29, 2025

Hey, we read Project 2025. Schumer acting like a creepy old man was NOT part of the deal.

Those pictures were private, you bastards. https://t.co/e7oVuLuLYz — PreOccupied Territory (@POTerritory) January 29, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Aaaand, now we're dead.

Regardless of Schumer's unintentional subconscious Freudian moment at the podium, someone should probably send him the memo that Americans are not falling for Democrats' gaslighting of the temporary funding freeze. We all know what it is and it is nothing like what they are saying, like 'Trump is canceling Medicaid! RRREEEEE!'

In a way, that makes Schumer's phrasing perfect. People already weren't taking him seriously. By telling us all how 'aroused' we are, he just confirmed that we are correct not to.

Lay off those blue pills, Chuck. They're not having the effect you intended.