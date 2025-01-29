Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing
VIP
President Trump's Boldest Move Yet ... Defunding NGOs to Protect National Interests
ZERO RULES: Austin Woman Shares MADDENING Story About City's Non-Response to Homeless Squa...
VIP
Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trum...
'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll...
WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's...
‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet
'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About...
Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked...
'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
RFK Jr. Says Democrats Oppose Him Because ANYTHING Trump Decides Has to Be...
SNAP to It: Joni Ernst Introduces Bill to Reduce Wasteful Food Stamp Spending
Resistance-a-Roni, the San Francisco Treat! Watch City Leaders Vow to Break Federal Immigr...

PHRASING, BOOM! Chuck Schumer's Latest Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue Was a Real DOOZY

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:20 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Here at Twitchy, we are not psychiatrists, but we think we've seen enough evidence now to suggest that someone REALLY needs to check in on Senator Chuck Schumer to see if he is OK. 

Advertisement

Or, at the very least, someone needs to look into what kind of material he is reading or what movies he is watching.

Everyone remembers Schumer's infamous Freudian slip after January 6 when he accused Donald Trump of 'inciting an erection.' But we'll share the video again because it was just that embarrassing for Schumer (and we love that sort of thing). 

Talk about your all-time .. ahem ... boners. 

We're pretty sure Schumer was describing the feeling he was getting by pushing bogus charges at his political enemy, but who knows what he was thinking? Maybe he was just fantasizing about grilling up some more raw hamburgers. 

We didn't think that Schumer could beat that gaffe, but it turns out that we underestimated him. This morning, while trying to gaslight Americans about Trump's temporary freeze on federal grant funding, he had another unintentionally hilarious moment with his choice of words. Watch: 

Umm ...WHAT? 

Without the aid of a Thesaurus, here is a list of words off the top of our head that Schumer could have used to describe how his voters and Democrat colleagues felt: Energized, animated, excited, spirited, galvanized, inspired, amped, or fired up. 

Recommended

Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing
Brett T.
Advertisement

In other words, pretty much any word but 'aroused.' 

If this was another Freudian moment for Schumer, maybe we don't want to go poking around in that head of his. That's a little too scary to even contemplate. 

As you can imagine, the memes and GIFs started flowing in immediately (notice we said 'flowing' and not 'gushing' because we are not weirdos like Schumer). 

Even folks on YouTube got in on the fun with a little mood music to fit Schumer's state of mind: 

All that was missing from Schumer's speech were some massage oil and a few scented candles. Or maybe incense. 

LOL. Murray looked like she had just come from an audition to be an extra on The Walking Dead

Advertisement

We understand both of those reactions. But we're betting at least one politician was pretty happy with Schumer's choice of words. 

Look out, everybody. Here comes Slick Willie. 

(Unrelated to this story, but as a side note, we will NEVER get tired of the look on Obama's face in that picture.)

Schumer's 74, so who can blame him for needing a little extra stimulation to make that sort of thing happen downstairs?

We didn't need that mental image, thank you very much. God only knows what Schumer gets up to when he is not on camera. 

He probably inserted a $10 million grant into the last omnibus spending bill to study his levels of 'arousal.'

Advertisement

'Oh, Chucky! You got some 'splainin' to do!' 

She must have been wondering at that moment why she agreed to stand there next to him. 

Sorry. That must be a hard conversation. (Ba-dum-tss.)

Oh, we're pretty certain that creepy George Takei was quite 'aroused' after he heard Schumer speak. 

If you've seen the first Police Academy movie, you'll get that joke. 

And now we REALLY don't want to know what was going on behind Schumer's lectern. 

Yikes. 

Moving on ... 

Hey, we read Project 2025. Schumer acting like a creepy old man was NOT part of the deal. 

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. 

Aaaand, now we're dead. 

Regardless of Schumer's unintentional subconscious Freudian moment at the podium, someone should probably send him the memo that Americans are not falling for Democrats' gaslighting of the temporary funding freeze. We all know what it is and it is nothing like what they are saying, like 'Trump is canceling Medicaid! RRREEEEE!'

In a way, that makes Schumer's phrasing perfect. People already weren't taking him seriously. By telling us all how 'aroused' we are, he just confirmed that we are correct not to. 

Lay off those blue pills, Chuck. They're not having the effect you intended. 

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP FUNDING GAFFE SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing
Brett T.
ZERO RULES: Austin Woman Shares MADDENING Story About City's Non-Response to Homeless Squatter
Amy Curtis
Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trump's Work Order
Doug P.
‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
Doug P.
'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About Foreign Aid Cuts (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Her Office After She Defies Firing Brett T.
Advertisement