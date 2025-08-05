Congresswoman Delia Ramirez’s Allegiance Controversy: Doubling Down on Guatemala-First Stance Backfires

Delia Ramirez came under fire for pledging allegiance to her ancestral Guatemala over America all while being an elected official in ... America. Last night, she doubled down:

Honoring my Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens my commitment to America. That is the truth I carry with me always. And it is a truth that many Americans carry with them.



Anyone who denies our claim on this country simply because we dare to honor our diverse heritage and… pic.twitter.com/RWI7oboMcg — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) August 5, 2025

So, basically, white people are racist and that is why she says stupid things.

This is nonsense.



You’re a U.S. congresswoman who stood on foreign soil to declare your primary nationality is not American.



There’s nothing wrong with honoring your ancestry — I’m proud of mine too — but that’s not what you said. And your comments were harmful to Hispanics. https://t.co/mwYGgXxMc6 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) August 5, 2025

Others of Hispanic ancestry weren't buying it and called her on the carpet. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being proud of where you came from, we all should be, but once you are an elected official in America, your allegiance belongs to the United States.

How she 'think s.' I heard her the first time. https://t.co/mH4ty5WAal — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) August 5, 2025

You did not honor your ancestry, you said you were Guatemalan more, above, and before American. That has a deep policial meaning, it is not a personal detail. https://t.co/8zURRYsK6g — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) August 5, 2025

The meaning can't be missed.

You have no business being in congress! Guatemala comes first is exactly what you said. You should be stripped of your homeland committee seat! and thrown out on your ass. https://t.co/3zJNlOOu53 — Cynthia Dyanne Tx. (@CMategra1) August 5, 2025

It would seem she would be more appreciative of a country who allowed her to ascend to elected office and permitted her DREAMER husband to remain in the country.

Delia Ramirez casts herself as the victim after telling an audience in Mexico that she's "more of a Guatemalan before I am American."



She doesn't deny saying it, and makes a false equivalence b/w her remarks and ppl who call themselves Irish-Americanhttps://t.co/UGPMk2W68H — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 5, 2025

She's hardly the victim. She's just mad it is being publicized.

She needs to go back to Guatemala. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. https://t.co/oGKyVMTJaI — B.J. Nash (@bjnno1) August 5, 2025

Seems she would be happier there.

Respectfully, Rep. Ramirez, no one is saying you shouldn’t honor your Guatemalan heritage or identify as a Guatemalan-American. I was born and raised in Japan and moved to the U.S. at age 9.



What people are saying is that, as a sitting US representative, you shouldn’t be… https://t.co/1L8mPh5YgH — Melissa O'Rourke (@melissa_newsham) August 5, 2025

This shouldn't need to be explained to her.

Go ahead Democrats, defend this perfidious, divisive, America-second tripe.



Be the party that prioritizes allegiances to foreign countries, that slanders White Americans gratuitously, and asserts that "diverse Americans" are mere victims like @DeliaRamirezIL has.



I dare you. https://t.co/yu13X8bq4Z — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) August 5, 2025

Voters will decide if they accept this or not.

