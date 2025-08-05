Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader'...
Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstruc...
Democratic Socialists Call Nuclear Family 'Inherently Repressive, Racist, and Hetero-Sexis...
Desperate Dems: Eric Holder Says Redistricted Texas Could Stop Certification of Presidenti...
Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy and Ignorance on Full Display
Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Who Created and Pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 'Should Be...
VIP
Free-Range Childhoods: Unraveling the Myth of Gen X’s Untethered Adventures
Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay...
AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' Wh...
Welcome to The Speedway Slammer: Indiana Will Soon Open Its Version of Florida's...
COPE: Democratic Wins Media Posts Some MAJOR Fanfic About Harris Winning a Redo...
J.K. Rowling's Razor-Sharp Wit Slices Through Trans-Activist Claims: A Social Media Showdo...
New York Mag Suggests Trump Might Be on the White House Roof to...
Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez’s Allegiance Controversy: Doubling Down on Guatemala-First Stance Backfires

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on August 05, 2025
Imgflip

Delia Ramirez came under fire for pledging allegiance to her ancestral Guatemala over America all while being an elected official in ... America. Last night, she doubled down:

Advertisement

So, basically, white people are racist and that is why she says stupid things.

Others of Hispanic ancestry weren't buying it and called her on the carpet. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being proud of where you came from, we all should be, but once you are an elected official in America, your allegiance belongs to the United States. 

Recommended

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstructing ICE
justmindy
Advertisement

The meaning can't be missed.

It would seem she would be more appreciative of a country who allowed her to ascend to elected office and permitted her DREAMER husband to remain in the country. 

She's hardly the victim. She's just mad it is being publicized. 

Advertisement

Seems she would be happier there. 

This shouldn't need to be explained to her. 

Voters will decide if they accept this or not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS NATIONAL SECURITY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstructing ICE
justmindy
Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader' Jasmine Crockett
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy and Ignorance on Full Display
justmindy
Democratic Socialists Call Nuclear Family 'Inherently Repressive, Racist, and Hetero-Sexist'
Brett T.
You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Who Created and Pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 'Should Be Scared'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstructing ICE justmindy
Advertisement