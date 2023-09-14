THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now he's trying THIS and LOL

CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on September 14, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Ben Collins told Elon Musk he had 16 hours to answer his email ... OR ELSE; Iowahawk wrote a fairly comprehensive and spectacular thread OWNING him for this particular demand/threat. Welp, we all couldn't help but notice Elon hadn't answered Ben in the 16 hours allotted, so like other folks, this editor has been checking his timeline to see what EVIL punishment Ben has in store since the richest man in the world ignored his threat.

All we found was this.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE answer his email.

What, the threat didn't work? Oh, but tattling to Linda is a nice touch, you neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

That's our bet. 

We shall see. Maybe? Maybe Elon will just keep on ignoring him. That would be hilarious.

***

Sam J.
'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

***

