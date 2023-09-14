THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now he's trying THIS and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Ben Collins told Elon Musk he had 16 hours to answer his email ... OR ELSE; Iowahawk wrote a fairly comprehensive and spectacular thread OWNING him for this particular demand/threat. Welp, we all couldn't help but notice Elon hadn't answered Ben in the 16 hours allotted, so like other folks, this editor has been checking his timeline to see what EVIL punishment Ben has in store since the richest man in the world ignored his threat.

Advertisement

All we found was this.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE answer his email.

What, the threat didn't work? Oh, but tattling to Linda is a nice touch, you neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

The thirst is real — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) September 14, 2023

My guy. You don't get to demand attention. pic.twitter.com/IZyik25AjV — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) September 14, 2023

Are you about to write a defamatory article about them and want to cover yourself with these futile posts that will not get a response? — RA⚡️ (@RN72686) September 14, 2023

That's our bet.

We shall see. Maybe? Maybe Elon will just keep on ignoring him. That would be hilarious.

***

Related:

NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO ONE helps fight gun violence

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.