Biden's Ed. Sec Miguel Cardona SNAPS at Ted Cruz for CELEBRATING 'F' he was given over masking and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh no! The Education Secretary who shared his R-rated hip hop playlist with a bunch of kids gave Ted Cruz an F because he didn't believe kids should be forcibly masked at school. 

What EVER will Ted do NOW?!

Respond, that's what.

It is INDEED a badge of honor!

Cardona fired back:

Yeah, they are, Miguel. They know who robbed them of years in the classroom, who forced them to cover their faces for eight hours a day, who took lunch, activities, friends, and events away from them.

And it wasn't Ted Cruz.

Get a mirror, bro.

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)
Sam J.
That too.

But Thomas Massies' response was the best:

YAAAAS.

Give the money they're paying Miguel to the teachers who deserve it.

Not the union teachers though.

Nope.

Bro, you're drunk, GO HOME: Peter Strzok pushing for FBI agents to be protected FROM AMERICANS goes wrong

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)
Sam J.
Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is TOO FUNNY
FuzzyChimp
Burbank's 'Mayor Spanky' paddled by drag queen at 15+ Dem event FORCED to release statement and ROFL
Sam J.
Bro, you're drunk, GO HOME: Peter Strzok pushing for FBI agents to be protected FROM AMERICANS goes wrong
Sam J.
DNC's brag about Biden shores up 'most tone-deaf administration on record' cred
Doug P.
Jen Psaki 'comes out against gun control' while reminding us Biden's a heartbroken president
Doug P.

