Biden's Ed. Sec Miguel Cardona SNAPS at Ted Cruz for CELEBRATING 'F' he was given over masking and LOL

Oh no! The Education Secretary who shared his R-rated hip hop playlist with a bunch of kids gave Ted Cruz an F because he didn't believe kids should be forcibly masked at school.

Advertisement

What EVER will Ted do NOW?!

Ted Cruz gets F from Education Sect. Cardona over masks at school with COVID outbreak https://t.co/LHUuLUr441 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) September 13, 2023

Respond, that's what.

The Biden admin cheered on schools staying closed, in many instances for over a year. Tens of millions of kids were hurt by the Dems’ indefensible school closures.



If these zealots are giving me an “F,” for my defending school kids, it’s a badge of honor! https://t.co/hx0L0kj8Jv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 13, 2023

It is INDEED a badge of honor!

Cardona fired back:

Pretending to defend kids to score cheap points while your friends across the street are trying to cut school budgets by billions is wrong.



Students are watching. https://t.co/X21BQrLobs — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) September 14, 2023

Yeah, they are, Miguel. They know who robbed them of years in the classroom, who forced them to cover their faces for eight hours a day, who took lunch, activities, friends, and events away from them.

And it wasn't Ted Cruz.

Get a mirror, bro.

The people who locked your children indoors, forced masks on them and caused inconceivable mental and cognitive problems, got girls molested by boys pretending to be girls now pretend that they're the great defenders of children and you are the enemy.

Classic Marxist playbook. https://t.co/T5fidwIZq2 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 15, 2023

“Cheap points” your fraud is exposed clown boy, America has had enough of your commie grift. https://t.co/iaxwiGIadY — William Purcell (@Billy_Purcell) September 15, 2023

That too.

But Thomas Massies' response was the best:

I don’t want to cut school budgets. I want to eliminate your useless job and return the salaries of 4,000 bureaucrats in your department back to states, parents, teachers, and local school districts.



Pass HR 899 to end the federal department of education! https://t.co/d9DqTHuFHf — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 15, 2023

YAAAAS.

Give the money they're paying Miguel to the teachers who deserve it.

Not the union teachers though.

Nope.

***

Related:

Bro, you're drunk, GO HOME: Peter Strzok pushing for FBI agents to be protected FROM AMERICANS goes wrong

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.