What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)

James O'Keefe went down to Maui to do his own style of GUERILLA (we still like gorilla) journalism and as usual, it's paying off.

Unless, of course, you're someone who has something to hide when it comes to the tragic fire that killed so many.

Watch this:

O’KEEFE UNDERCOVER IN LAHAINA PART 1: Maui police and sheriffs tell Journalists Governor has prohibited photography on public land.



Hawaii National Guard says Maui police and Sheriffs are “assholes” who are “puffing chests”



OMG files lawsuit against Hawaii Gov to invalidate the… pic.twitter.com/jyS1Yiulpy — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 15, 2023

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

Or in this case, Maui.

We're stopping people from taking photos "for safety"???



What sort of Bizarro World "logic is that?? — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) September 15, 2023

People who have nothing to hide,

Hide nothing. — sandy (@3Sandy7_) September 15, 2023

True story.

Yeah, I can confirm:



Maui Police spend most of their time and energy puffing their chests.



Their specialty is putting journalists in headlocks for asking questions. https://t.co/ZdcWeOCQut — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2023

Why would they DO that?

Hrm.

Unmarked cars aka Feds

1000s dead

Nobody is aloud talking about it



That is NOT a normal response for a “natural disaster” — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) September 15, 2023

Yup.

*adjusts tinfoil*

