INSPIRED by Noem and Lewandowski rumors, Iowahawk comes up with NEW (hilarious) cable programming

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:09 PM on September 15, 2023
gif

Long ago, before this editor ever started writing for Twitchy, there was a joke about how politics is basically like the best soap opera EVER if you can ignore all of the laws and stuff that goes with it.

This morning's news about the rumors of a 'tryst' between Governor Noem and Corey Lewandowski most definitely fit into that 'joke'. Sorry you guys, but if we don't laugh at this stuff, we're not sure if we'll ever stop throwing up.

Gotta keep our sense of humor and luckily, Iowahawk gets it:

WHOA. Why didn't we think of that?!

Imagine the ratings!

Aww man, that would be awesome. The voice over with a recap of the week's prior episode ... which one of our elected officials will be kidnapped and replaced by an alien? Our money is on Eric Swalwell.

Serio.

So are the days of politicians' lives.

Woof.

This could work for the tag. 

We dig it.

***

