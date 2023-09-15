INSPIRED by Noem and Lewandowski rumors, Iowahawk comes up with NEW (hilarious) cable programming

Long ago, before this editor ever started writing for Twitchy, there was a joke about how politics is basically like the best soap opera EVER if you can ignore all of the laws and stuff that goes with it.

This morning's news about the rumors of a 'tryst' between Governor Noem and Corey Lewandowski most definitely fit into that 'joke'. Sorry you guys, but if we don't laugh at this stuff, we're not sure if we'll ever stop throwing up.

Gotta keep our sense of humor and luckily, Iowahawk gets it:

Hear me out on this: relaunch C-SPAN as a soap opera stationhttps://t.co/yuIOary2MY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 15, 2023

WHOA. Why didn't we think of that?!

Imagine the ratings!

Is the narration Soap! or All My Children? Will there be a laugh track? — The ℭarlisle (@pkcarlislellc) September 15, 2023

Aww man, that would be awesome. The voice over with a recap of the week's prior episode ... which one of our elected officials will be kidnapped and replaced by an alien? Our money is on Eric Swalwell.

You'd be printing money! DO IT! — John Tammes (@john_tammes) September 15, 2023

Serio.

Like sands through an hourglass — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) September 15, 2023

So are the days of politicians' lives.

Woof.

putting the Public Affairs back in the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network — skidmore (@skidmorep) September 15, 2023

This could work for the tag.

We dig it.

***

