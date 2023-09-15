Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending

'Close the border!' AOC, other Dems shouted down by angry New Yorkers at...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on September 15, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

We're just guessing, of course, but it sounds like Senator Mike Lee is none too happy with the leadership in either house of Congress, especially when it comes to spending and the infamous 'omnibus spending bill'. 

The good senator is spitting FIRE:

Side note, we love it when people actually number their posts/tweets in a thread, it makes our jobs so much easier. Yeah yeah, whine whine whine.

Keep going.

*popcorn*

In secret.

The Firm sounds like a not-nice group of fellas. Just sayin'.

Uniparty. There it is.

Do as you're told or they'll blame you and hurt you politically.

This doesn't sound like a government by and for the people to us.

Inflation and $33 trillion national debt.

Just. Wow.

Lies in the PROCESS ...

Hrm.

Politics ... yay.

Still with us? Keep going!

Alarming. Sounds like it to us too.

Objected? Say it ain't so!

This is nuts.

HoooooBOY!

***

