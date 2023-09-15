Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending

We're just guessing, of course, but it sounds like Senator Mike Lee is none too happy with the leadership in either house of Congress, especially when it comes to spending and the infamous 'omnibus spending bill'.

Advertisement

The good senator is spitting FIRE:

🧵1.The law firm of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries (“The Firm”) has learned that members of Congress (and voters) don’t like “omnibus” spending bills—that is, legislative proposals that fund all of the functions of the federal government in a single, consolidated bill. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Side note, we love it when people actually number their posts/tweets in a thread, it makes our jobs so much easier. Yeah yeah, whine whine whine.

Keep going.

2.This presents a challenge for The Firm, which has for years used omnibus spending bills to manipulate the legislative process. Before we address The Firm’s latest challenge and how it’s responding, let’s first review a few of the basic dynamics at play here. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

*popcorn*

3. An omnibus spending bill is typically written by The Firm in secret, with assistance from a few “appropriators” (members of the House and Senate spending or “appropriations” committees), hand-picked by The Firm. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

In secret.

4.Once written, an omnibus will first be seen by the public—and even by nearly every member of Congress—only days or hours before a scheduled shutdown. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

5. The timing and sequence of a typical omnibus, carefully orchestrated by The Firm, all but ensures that it will pass without substantive changes once it becomes public, and that very few elected, federal lawmakers will have meaningful input in this highly secretive process. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

6. At the same time, the fast (almost mindless) flurry of legislative action at the end of this legislative charade gives it the false appearance of democratic legitimacy. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

7. Sometimes that appearance is enhanced by The Firm deciding to let members vote on a small handful of amendments, but The Firm persuades enough members into opposing amendments that make substantial changes to the original, sacred text drafted by The Firm. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

The Firm sounds like a not-nice group of fellas. Just sayin'.

8. What’s stunning here is that loyalties within The Firm seem to run deeper than those within each party. In light of that phenomenon, some observers have described the force uniting support for The Firm’s omnibus bills as “the Uniparty.” While members of both parties are… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Uniparty. There it is.

9. Sure, all members of Congress get to vote on the bill’s ultimate passage. But passage is all but assured. The Firm tells members that they MUST pass it—even though they haven’t seen it, read it, or had time to debate or amend it—because if they don’t, there will be a… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

10. The Firm also makes clear that members voting against the omnibus will be blamed—by The Firm itself—for the shutdown and its ugly consequences. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Do as you're told or they'll blame you and hurt you politically.

This doesn't sound like a government by and for the people to us.

11. Thus, although voters in every state elect people to Congress to represent them in all federal legislative endeavors, The Firm can (and often does) render their individual involvement in the spending process far less meaningful than it should be. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

12. This sort of thing makes The Firm far more powerful, with more power flowing to The Firm every time this cycle is completed. It’s great for The Firm and the lobbyists and special interests able to capture The Firm’s attention (through home-state connections, political… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

13. But it’s terrible for the American people, who are stuck with the horrible consequences of this shameful dance, including rampant inflation and our $33 trillion national debt.

L — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Inflation and $33 trillion national debt.

Just. Wow.

14. In a sense, the problem is not necessarily the omnibus itself. In theory, Congress could pass a comprehensive spending bill in a way that didn’t exclude most of its members—and most Americans—from the process of drafting, debating, amending, and passing that bill. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

15. Thus, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the omnibus itself; the true evil lies in the process by which the omnibus is secretly drafted, hastily debated, and then passed under extortion from The Firm. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Lies in the PROCESS ...

16. Many Americans have, over time, developed a basic understanding of omnibus spending bills—at least enough to be suspicious of them. Having heard enough complaints from their constituents, many members of Congress have understandably begun expressing reluctance toward any… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

17. The Firm has become aware of that growing reluctance, which is a serious threat to The Firm, given how well the omnibus has served The Firm as it perpetually tries to make itself more powerful at the expense of the American people. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

18. Clearly alarmed by that threat, some members of The Firm have started to say things like “we will not support omnibus.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Hrm.

Politics ... yay.

19. By saying that, they make themselves sound heroic, responsive to voters and rank-and-file members, and committed to serious reform of the spending process. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

20. That illusion disappears when, on closer inspection, it becomes evident that The Firm’s new strategy is to promise to pass two or three smaller omnibus measures (sometimes called “minibus” bills) by essentially the same, rigged process long associated with the omnibus. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

21. Those leery of The Firm’s manipulation tactics understand that (a) the absence of a single omnibus bill, and the use of two or more “minibus” bills instead of a single omnibus, doesn’t mean the process will be fair or materially different than that associated with an omnibus,… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

22. Given that Republicans currently hold the majority in the House of Representatives, rank-and-file Republicans in both chambers generally believe that the Senate should address spending bills only after they have been passed by the Republican-controlled House, as that approach… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Still with us? Keep going!

23. Congress is supposed to pass twelve spending bills each year, each associated with different functions of the federal government. So far this year, the House has passed only one spending bill—the one known by the abbreviation “MilConVA,” which contains funding for military… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

24.This week, the Senate moved to proceed to the House-passed MilConVA appropriations bill. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

25. Not content to let the Senate deal with only one spending bill at a time, The Firm wanted to create a minibus out of the MilConVA bill by adding two additional bills drafted by the Democrat-controlled Senate Appropriations Committee—specifically those containing funding for… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

26. Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate found this move alarming, as it would strengthen The Firm at the expense of Republican priorities, and contribute to the eventual likelihood of an end-of-year omnibus geared primarily toward advancing Democratic priorities. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Alarming. Sounds like it to us too.

27. The Firm faced a hurdle: combining the three bills together in the Senate would require the consent of every senator. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

28. While many Senate Republicans harbored these concerns, most identified conditions that, if satisfied, would persuade them to consent. Most of the conditions involved some combination of (1) technical and procedural assurances pertaining to how the combined bill would be… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

29. One Republican senator in particular, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, remained concerned that any agreement would benefit The Firm and far more than it would advance Republican priorities. On that basis, he objected. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

Objected? Say it ain't so!

30. The Firm wasn’t happy. Making its displeasure known, The Firm and its cheerleaders tried to blame @RonJohnsonWI for the Senate’s inability to restore what’s known as “regular order,” that is, the process by which each of the twelve appropriations bills is supposed to advance… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

31. Here’s the irony: what The Firm was proposing was NOT “regular order.” Far from it, it was a slightly different flavor of The Firm’s tried-and-true manipulation formula. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

32. Because @SenRonJohnson courageously objected, shortly after the Senate voted to proceed to the House-passed MilConVA bill, the Senate may now proceed to “regular order” consideration of that bill—unencumbered by The Firm’s manipulative plan to subject the Senate to an… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

This is nuts.

33. @SenRonJohnson deserves credit for standing on principle, and should be thanked for his dedication. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

34. Together, we can fix this process, which has created so many problems for the American people. But to do that, we have to push back against The Firm. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

35. If this message resonates with you, please retweet and otherwise share it with anyone who might listen, and ask your members of Congress to stand up to The Firm. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 15, 2023

HoooooBOY!

***

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)

Advertisement

Burbank's 'Mayor Spanky' paddled by drag queen at 15+ Dem event FORCED to release statement and ROFL

Biden's Ed. Sec Miguel Cardona SNAPS at Ted Cruz for CELEBRATING 'F' he was given over masking and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.