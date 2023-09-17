'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly

Full transparency, this editor has been very vocal about not agreeing with Lauren Boebert's behavior in that theatre. Please note, this has not been about the groping or the adult behavior BUT the fact this was all done in close proximity to people who paid money to see that show. That and the whole, 'do you know who I am' bit after being kicked out was pretty lame as well.

But if she wants to let some guy grope her, and it's consenting adults, more power to her.

All of that being said, the Left is having a heyday with Boebert, trashing her and calling her all sorts of names we've been told you can't call women anymore because it's sexist or something.

Guess that only counts for Democrat women who have sex online for money. Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

Take, for example, JoJoFromJerz ... now, JoJo is not very good at trolling so all she really does is set herself up to be dragged over and over again. There's a reason she blocks so easily on Twitter/X.

Take a gander:

The same Republicans maligning Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson for engaging in sex acts with her husband in front of an online audience are defending Lauren Boebert for engaging in sex acts with her boyfriend in front of a real life audience. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 16, 2023

Notice she leaves out the main part of the Gibson story ... SHE WAS CHARGING PEOPLE TO WATCH THEM HAVE SEX ONLINE.

Pretty sure that was not the case with Boebert.

But this one, this one is hysterical.

This chick made it to third base in a theatre where children were present. pic.twitter.com/y8YLS6e5ib — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 16, 2023

Does she not know what third base is?

I like clowning on the Boeb, but based on the video I saw she got thrown out trying to slide into second. https://t.co/OfsXL9V3YK — Marjoram Taylor Greene (@MoD3ans) September 16, 2023

Yeah. You know it's bad when even people who don't necessarily like Boebert are correcting her.

I won't validate it, but funny note however https://t.co/AgizECVXCf pic.twitter.com/5OiBLPHMhR — Max Ircobo (@IrcoboMartial) September 16, 2023

Oof, and to be fact-checked by a Community Note.

Ouch.

Oh - the morally righteous! What, exactly, makes the Democrats feel so superior?



Oh - and, by the way, third base meant something different 50 years ago...Have you guys changed that, too?



And my burning question is how a camera was so laser focused on those 2 seats in the… https://t.co/vIOjBVqXQj — Mimi Joeckel (@cantcancelmimi) September 16, 2023

Morally righteous ... on the Left.

Now THAT is funny.

