LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he...
'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE s...
And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the...
HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car
'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
LGBTQ allies sad that all-Muslim council banned display of Pride flags
CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a...
'Maybe stop being a passive-aggressive jerk': Ilhan Omar's faux concern for Boebert’s kids...
Wajahat Ali wants to know why we only talk about Joe Biden's age
Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine
Family with trans daughter finds freedom, joy after fleeing Texas
Stephen King's attempt at snarking on Lauren Boebert goes FRIGHTENINGLY wrong
NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next...
Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal

'Own nothing and be HAPPY': John Hayward details Dem's all-out WAR on the Middle Class in FIRE thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 17, 2023
meme

When John Hayward is right, he's right.

And boy HOWDY, is he right about Democrats and their all-out war on the Middle Class and our economy in general.

He's just so damn GOOD at this. 

Advertisement

Take a look:

... which means less independent. 

Meaning MORE dependent.

We love that. The great enemy of socialism is a large, successful, thriving middle class.

Yes.

Recommended

'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly
Sam J.
Advertisement

Scary stuff, right?

In other words, socialism.

LOVE THIS SO MUCH. 

Ownership is intimately tied to the very essence of liberty.

Advertisement

It's all about control and it always has been with Democrats.

All of that!

Greedy socialists.

That's so perfect.

Man, that is dark. But sadly, all too true.

Advertisement

End is right.

***

Related:

And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the Biden impeachment inquiry

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders

Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS ECONOMY JOHN HAYWARD SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly
Sam J.
And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the Biden impeachment inquiry
Sam J.
LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he lives there and WHOO DAWGIE
Sam J.
'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
Chad Felix Greene
HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car
Laura W.
CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a threat to democracy
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly Sam J.
Advertisement