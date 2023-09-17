'Own nothing and be HAPPY': John Hayward details Dem's all-out WAR on the Middle Class in FIRE thread

When John Hayward is right, he's right.

And boy HOWDY, is he right about Democrats and their all-out war on the Middle Class and our economy in general.

He's just so damn GOOD at this.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The Democrats' all-out War on the Middle Class is all about leaving you with less money, which means less freedom. They think they can manage public anger at lower standards of living. The important thing is to make you feel more impoverished, which means less independent. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

... which means less independent.

Meaning MORE dependent.

The great enemy of socialism is a large middle class: a combination of voting power through great numbers, and independence thanks to solid income and accumulated capital. Those people don't vote for high taxes, irresponsible spending, and rule by an idiotic managerial class. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

We love that. The great enemy of socialism is a large, successful, thriving middle class.

Yes.

Strong middle-class income means people begin accumulating capital - property at first, then investments and perhaps business assets through entrepreneurship. That's bad news for socialists. They HATE it when a critical mass of voters begins accumulating capital. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

The mania for "you will own nothing and be happy" - a society of permanent renters, herded into micro-managed cities, without personal transportation - is a heavy-handed effort to prevent the hated middle class from amassing capital and wealth. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Scary stuff, right?

Socialists need a vast dependency class, numbly shuffling to the polls to robotically vote for whoever promises to hand out the most benefits. They want people to think they can't get through a day without the loving embrace of Mother Government. Ownership shatters that funk. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

When the ownership class of a society becomes smaller and richer, it's easier to induct them into the Party and establish political control over capital. It's far easier to draft a few big titans of industry into political crusades than a legion of middle class entrepreneurs. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

In other words, socialism.

Ownership is intimately tied to the very essence of all liberty: the right to say "no." When you own capital, and the value of the capital every single one of us is born with - our labor, sold to employers as we see fit - is very high, you can resist political demands. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

LOVE THIS SO MUCH.

Ownership is intimately tied to the very essence of liberty.

That reduces the value of your labor, the most precious capital most of us own, the capital ALL of us own. And when their labor is less valuable, people are less likely to object when the government steals it through deficit spending and a plodding regulatory super-state. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

It's all about control and it always has been with Democrats.

When your labor is valuable and employers are competing to buy it, capitalism is great! It's exhilarating! You feel hope and ambition. You have enough money left over to begin accumulating wealth, and that can become generational wealth, passed long to your children. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

All of that!

So greedy socialists naturally need to make your labor seem less valuable, make it harder for the little guy to make ends meet. They don't want you earning surplus income that can become accumulated wealth and capital. Deplorables should not have soaring ambitions. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Greedy socialists.

That's so perfect.

If they can beat the value of your labor down enough, shatter your dreams of investing and growing wealth for your family, make you feel like you can't survive without a panoply of government programs, make economic freedom seem like a rigged game you can't win... — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Man, that is dark. But sadly, all too true.

... well, then you won't rise up in great numbers to vote against them when they plunder the nation's wealth. Capitalism starts looking like a buggy game that won't run on your lousy little computer. Economic liberty seems like a worthless joke. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Economic liberty is the nexus of all freedom, the core of all true liberty, the strength that allows people to confidently refuse totalitarian demands - and it can only survive if the legions of the middle class assemble to protect it. Nobody fights for worthless ground. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

End is right.

***

Related:

And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the Biden impeachment inquiry

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders

Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.