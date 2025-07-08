SOFT ON CRIME: Minnesota Man Set Free After 2022 Mall of America Shooting Now Charged With 2023 Homicide

During COVID, the Left was all about safety and saving lives. You couldn't leave your house or run your business because it might kill grandma.

And whenever there's a mass shooting, they scream about banning guns to save just one life.

But then they turn around and let violent criminals out of prison -- in the name of 'restorative justice' -- and end up costing more lives.

Like in Tim Walz's Minnesota, where a gang member who killed a rival at the Mall of America was cut loose from prison and killed another person in 2023:

Man involved with 2022 Mall of America shooting now charged in 2023 north Minneapolis murder https://t.co/NH3eGVbvzU — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 7, 2025

Here's more from KARE 11:

Marquan Deshaun Tucker, 20, was charged Monday with second-degree murder for the June 30, 2023, fatal shooting on Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a member of the 'Lows' gang, was outside a nightclub in 'opposing gang territory.' Tucker, a 'well-documented 'highs' gang member,' is accused of shooting and killing the victim. Cell phone data shows his phone was in the immediate area that night, and Facebook data shows he searched the victim's name not long after the shooting, court documents say. Police at the time didn't have many leads, but in 2025, two witnesses came forward and named Tucker as the shooter, the complaint says. Tucker was arrested after a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park this past December. In that case, prosecutors charged Tucker with three counts of second-degree murder, including drive-by shooting.

Good work, Minnesota.

Criminals gonna criminal. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) July 8, 2025

And putting them in prison stops them from being criminals.

This is my surprised face :| — Jim Toomey (@jimp2me) July 8, 2025

Ours, too.

This can only be interpreted as another intentional release. We ALL know what happens when you release violent offenders. — sun.minnow (@SunMinnow) July 8, 2025

The Left knows, too. And they keep doing it.

Why was he out? Seems like someone who shoots a gun at a mall should probably be locked up for at least 10 years and maybe longer. — Chris (@Enough_of_liies) July 8, 2025

Then the Left will tell us law-abiding gun owners have to give up their weapons to stop crime.

Gang violence. No one is shocked. How do we shut down the “highs” and “lows” gangs? The neighborhoods deserve better. — Be curious. Ask questions. (@EPLindaLou) July 8, 2025

We shut them down by putting them in prison and throwing away the key.

Hey @MaryMoriarty, care to comment?



Your choice to not prosecute a violent murderer allowed him to murder again. https://t.co/S5sfwFZoMa — Elliott Engen (@elliottengenMN) July 8, 2025

She'll say nothing.

Hennepin County Attorney @MaryMoriarty let free a criminal who murdered a rival gang member at Nordstroms in Mall of America. And that murderer went on to kill another person because he wasn’t locked up in prison.



Moriarty and woke prosecutors literally cost lives. https://t.co/EcJWES85Ns — Joe Teirab (@JoeTeirab) July 8, 2025

They are completely unfit for public office.

We shouldn’t be reading headlines about murders one year apart when the person was caught both times. Thats insane.



How can you be this soft on crime? Get these criminals off the streets. https://t.co/D4qe7wpawQ — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) July 8, 2025

Locking them up is racist. Or something.

Democrats tried to make this their national model last election.



They favor criminals over taxpayers for their anarcho-tyrannist goals. https://t.co/FzHaHfCxvw — Trent Frank (@Trenton_Frank) July 8, 2025

They sure do.

