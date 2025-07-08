Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
SOFT ON CRIME: Minnesota Man Set Free After 2022 Mall of America Shooting Now Charged With 2023 Homicide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 08, 2025
Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP, File

During COVID, the Left was all about safety and saving lives. You couldn't leave your house or run your business because it might kill grandma.

And whenever there's a mass shooting, they scream about banning guns to save just one life.

But then they turn around and let violent criminals out of prison -- in the name of 'restorative justice' -- and end up costing more lives.

Like in Tim Walz's Minnesota, where a gang member who killed a rival at the Mall of America was cut loose from prison and killed another person in 2023:

Here's more from KARE 11:

Marquan Deshaun Tucker, 20, was charged Monday with second-degree murder for the June 30, 2023, fatal shooting on Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a member of the 'Lows' gang, was outside a nightclub in 'opposing gang territory.' Tucker, a 'well-documented 'highs' gang member,' is accused of shooting and killing the victim. Cell phone data shows his phone was in the immediate area that night, and Facebook data shows he searched the victim's name not long after the shooting, court documents say. 

Police at the time didn't have many leads, but in 2025, two witnesses came forward and named Tucker as the shooter, the complaint says. 

Tucker was arrested after a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park this past December. In that case, prosecutors charged Tucker with three counts of second-degree murder, including drive-by shooting.

Good work, Minnesota.

And putting them in prison stops them from being criminals.

Ours, too.

The Left knows, too. And they keep doing it.

Then the Left will tell us law-abiding gun owners have to give up their weapons to stop crime.

We shut them down by putting them in prison and throwing away the key.

She'll say nothing.

They are completely unfit for public office.

Locking them up is racist. Or something.

They sure do.

