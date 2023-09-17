Aaron Rupar kicks off Lefty RAGE-FEST at new 'Meet the Press' host Kristen Welker for interviewing TRUMP

Stephanie Ruhle is super excited for Kristen Welker to take over 'Meet the Press' today:

Today is the day. Beyond proud of @kwelkernbc as she leads the @MeetThePress team - cannot express how amazing you are going to be taking on this new role. pic.twitter.com/HPsiTHJ67I — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 17, 2023

Advertisement

And apparently, Welker interviewed Trump ... and dared call him Mr. President.

Kristen Welker to President Trump: "Mr. President, tell me what you see when you look at your mugshot" pic.twitter.com/BncG6oaVnC — Eddie (@ICU1010) September 17, 2023

And let the screeching, shrieking, caterwauling, frothing, and melting down COMMENCE.

First up, Aaron Rupar who tweeted the whole damn thing because clearly he has nothing better to do:

is it Trump's first network interview "since leaving office," or since he violently tried to overthrow the government? pic.twitter.com/XZL9R3rPFo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

"I certainly might" -- Trump on Meet the Press indicates he'll pardon insurrectionists convicted of J6-related crimes pic.twitter.com/2SnvmG4OKy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

note the complete lack of pushback here from Kristen Welker when Trump claims, without a shred of evidence, that Biden directed the federal indictments against him pic.twitter.com/sR45e2esjp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

She's actually giving Trump time to answer her questions.

The horror.

"I want to stay focused on you ... tell me what you see when you look at your mugshot" -- is Kristen Welker Trump's therapist? pic.twitter.com/8RiT8o1dQB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Someone MIGHT wanna check on Aaron, he seems upset.

"There are books written about how the election was rigged" -- case closed, libs pic.twitter.com/rLITtvoHV9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Trump on why he didn't send help to break up the January 6 riot: "I assumed that [Pelosi] took care of it" pic.twitter.com/BkPpqGblUn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

here's Trump steamrolling Kristen Welker on abortion pic.twitter.com/CUVLXmmxQ5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Steamrolling.

Riiiight.

@kwelkernbc is demonstrating she’s as bad if not worse than @chucktodd—who also was weak and pathetic in his interviews of Trump.



And to think I was hopeful she’d give me a reason to return to @MeetThePress—Wrong!! — 🌻Rhona Applebaum (@RhonaA_PhD) September 17, 2023

Reason number 9,556,665 that I STILL won't watch @MeetThePress — Heather 🌻🇺🇦 (@Toucherette) September 17, 2023

Always the same damn emojis.

Always.

How is she more terrible than Chuck Todd — Jeremy (@_JeremyWrites) September 17, 2023

Kind of knew her big ratings grab right out of the gate was going to backfire on her. Didn’t watch and hope many others didn’t either. — HalloweenFan (@JungGaj) September 17, 2023

Tough crowd.

Good luck with them.

Advertisement

***

Related:

Brian Stelter says journos have to find ways to be LOUDER than the liars annnd LOL-NOW we're dead

LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he lives there and WHOO DAWGIE

'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly

'Own nothing and be HAPPY': John Hayward details Dem's all-out WAR on the Middle Class in FIRE thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.