Brian Stelter says journos have to find ways to be LOUDER than the liars annnd LOL-NOW we're dead

It's been quite some time since we last got to write about Brian Stelter ... you guys remember Bri, yes? Tater? Since CNN let him go we sort of forgot about him BUT luckily this bit about him saying journalists have to be louder than the liars (no really) crossed our timeline this morning.

We're still sort of laughing about it.

Watch.

Journalists have to find ways to be louder than the liars. pic.twitter.com/P9RUA1rzvk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 16, 2023

Except journalists oftentimes ARE liars, Tater.

Circular logic. Journalists are THE loudest & most prolific liars. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) September 16, 2023

See?

But journalists are the liars. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 17, 2023

How can you be louder than yourself? 🍩 — jim palmer (@spiv) September 17, 2023

Luckily, journos are quite practiced ... at lying.

Yah! "The pot calling the kettle black" pic.twitter.com/k3v3PxcA22 — The Daily News Opinion 🗞️📰 (@TheDailyPretzel) September 17, 2023

Hilarious, accurate, AND terrifying.

And we get it, four Pinocchios. Classic.

Clever even.

This though, you guys ... EL OH EL.

Great to see you back on the tube. I'm still mad the powers-that-be cancelled Reliable Sources! — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 17, 2023

Awww, look at that. Brian has one fan.

Good times.

Heh.

