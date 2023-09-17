Brian Stelter says journos have to find ways to be LOUDER than the liars annnd LOL-NOW we're dead

New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on September 17, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It's been quite some time since we last got to write about Brian Stelter ... you guys remember Bri, yes? Tater? Since CNN let him go we sort of forgot about him BUT luckily this bit about him saying journalists have to be louder than the liars (no really) crossed our timeline this morning.

Advertisement

We're still sort of laughing about it. 

Watch.

Except journalists oftentimes ARE liars, Tater.

See?

Luckily, journos are quite practiced ... at lying.

Hilarious, accurate, AND terrifying. 

And we get it, four Pinocchios. Classic.

Clever even.

This though, you guys ... EL OH EL.

Awww, look at that. Brian has one fan.

Sam J.
Good times. 

Heh.

***

***

