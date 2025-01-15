Corrupt to the Core: Stacey Abrams Nonprofit Led by Ralph Warnock Admitted to Breaking GA Campaign Laws

Look at that. Another Democrat who broke campaign laws related to her election campaign. We told you yesterday that Planned Parenthood did the same by giving Kamala Harris' campaign workspace. Now Stacey Abrams is in hot water for what her nonprofit did in 2018 (Ralph Warnock was in charge of the nonprofit then) when she ran for governor.

NYT, breaking: “A nonprofit founded by Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat, admitted on Wednesday that it had violated state law by concealing the fact that it had campaigned for her during her 2018 run for governor.



At the time of that campaign, the group was led by Raphael… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) January 15, 2025

Here's more from The New York Times:

A nonprofit founded by Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat, admitted on Wednesday that it had violated state law by concealing the fact that it had campaigned for her during her 2018 run for governor. At the time of that campaign, the group was led by Raphael Warnock, who was later elected to the Senate as a Democrat from Georgia. At a meeting of the state’s ethics commission, the nonprofit New Georgia Project conceded that it had paid for fliers and door-to-door canvassers telling voters to support Ms. Abrams and other Democrats. Under federal law, tax-exempt charities like this one are forbidden to campaign for candidates, but this case was about a violation of state law.

The nonprofit admitted guilt and was fined $300,000.

This was a state-law violation, so he can't.

Thank goodness.

