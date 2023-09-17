Elon Musk asks Bill Melugin question about southern border that's outright DAMNING for mainstream media

Bill Melugin has been front and center reporting on the issues at our southern border as the rest of the mainstream media do their best to completely ignore it or pretend that Biden is somehow fixing it.

For example, Melugin shared this to Twitter/X:

NEW: We witnessed Border Patrol drop off & release this Guatemalan family at a random Dollar Tree store in the Tucson, AZ sector where migrant street releases have been underway due to overcrowding in CBP facilities. The family had no idea where they were, or what to do next. The… pic.twitter.com/J0YFkjhU38 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

Melugin's tweet got Elon Musk's attention:

Why does almost no one else in the media, besides you, ever say anything? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

Because if they actually report on what's happening at the southern border it will hurt Biden, Harris, their administration and Democrats in general and GOD FORBID the brave firefighters in the media do anything that could harm their real bosses.

Because they're following the government line. We have our own government telling us there isn't a problem. https://t.co/8dAfJFWXGb — TJ (@RestoreHonor) September 17, 2023

They're following marching orders.

Well because it looks really bad for “the border is closed” people. Can’t have that — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 17, 2023

Because it would hurt Bidens' chances in 2024 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 17, 2023

