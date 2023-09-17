New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes
Elon Musk asks Bill Melugin question about southern border that's outright DAMNING for mainstream media

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on September 17, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Bill Melugin has been front and center reporting on the issues at our southern border as the rest of the mainstream media do their best to completely ignore it or pretend that Biden is somehow fixing it.

For example, Melugin shared this to Twitter/X:

Melugin's tweet got Elon Musk's attention:

It's a good question. 

One we all know the answer to. 

Because if they actually report on what's happening at the southern border it will hurt Biden, Harris, their administration and Democrats in general and GOD FORBID the brave firefighters in the media do anything that could harm their real bosses.

Ahem.

They're following marching orders.

Yup.

HA! New Texan Adam Kinzinger locks replies after learning the hard way you do NOT mess with Texas
Sam J.
Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Aaron Rupar kicks off Lefty RAGE-FEST at new 'Meet the Press' host Kristen Welker for interviewing TRUMP

LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he lives there and WHOO DAWGIE

'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE spectacularly

'Own nothing and be HAPPY': John Hayward details Dem's all-out WAR on the Middle Class in FIRE thread

***

