FOUND IT! We've discovered the EVIL culprit behind the missing F-35 annnd ROFL (pic)

You'd think an F-35 fighter jet going missing would be more surprising to us here at Twitchy, but considering the amount of ridiculous and stupid we have covered this year already, we're not phased by it.

Not even a little.

Besides, through our super-duper investigative reporting, we discovered who actually took the jet ...

Sorry, guys. I'll put it back when I'm done. pic.twitter.com/QKG7YjA1tw — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 18, 2023

Don't worry, he says he'll return it.

Oh, and the pilot is okay too.

Shew! Right?

The real story about why the pilot ejected is being covered up. pic.twitter.com/ndbXhAYy9t — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 18, 2023

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

You guys, we so needed this this morning so we assume you all do as well. Too damn funny.

💀💀💀💀 This. I don’t know how this gets topped for today. Just….Perfect. 🤣 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) September 18, 2023

Knew it — Renaldo_Jnr (@Junior28944017) September 18, 2023

It's always the person you expect the least.

Or the most?

***

