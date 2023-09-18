NO BUENO! Martha Bueno's hot take on Americans 'not wanting immigrants' does NOT...
FOUND IT! We've discovered the EVIL culprit behind the missing F-35 annnd ROFL (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on September 18, 2023
Meme

You'd think an F-35 fighter jet going missing would be more surprising to us here at Twitchy, but considering the amount of ridiculous and stupid we have covered this year already, we're not phased by it.

Not even a little.

Besides, through our super-duper investigative reporting, we discovered who actually took the jet ... 

Don't worry, he says he'll return it.

Oh, and the pilot is okay too.

Shew! Right?

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

You guys, we so needed this this morning so we assume you all do as well. Too damn funny.

It's always the person you expect the least. 

Or the most?

