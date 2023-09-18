Katie Pavlich and others just level Chuck Schumer for 'dumbing down' Senate dress code for Lurch

Hunter Biden (the 'smartest man' his dad knows) sues the IRS because MEAN...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on September 18, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer officially dumbed down the Senate by ditching the dress code so John Fetterman can continue to dress like Bigfoot's drunk cousin. Oh, don't worry, they're still forcing his assistants to dress like adults, just not the only senator ever confused for a homeless person. Sure, there were some moments when we had our doubts about Nadler ... that belt up to his neck?

Woof.

Anywho, this has not gone over well with anyone, really. But we've snagged some of the best because that's what we do here.

It's not the hard.

Unless you're a big doof who got elected because Democrats would vote for a potato if it had a D by it's name.

Possible.

Basically, yes.

Yup, that's where we are. 

Good times.

***

