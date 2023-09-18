Katie Pavlich and others just level Chuck Schumer for 'dumbing down' Senate dress code for Lurch

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer officially dumbed down the Senate by ditching the dress code so John Fetterman can continue to dress like Bigfoot's drunk cousin. Oh, don't worry, they're still forcing his assistants to dress like adults, just not the only senator ever confused for a homeless person. Sure, there were some moments when we had our doubts about Nadler ... that belt up to his neck?

Advertisement

Woof.

Anywho, this has not gone over well with anyone, really. But we've snagged some of the best because that's what we do here.

Schumer proves once again he is an absolutely horrible Majority Leader. What a disgrace and disrespect to the institution. Get dressed for work people, it’s not that hard. https://t.co/grrVGogDTF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2023

It's not the hard.

Unless you're a big doof who got elected because Democrats would vote for a potato if it had a D by it's name.

He’s making over $174,000 a year plus perks and he doesn’t have the decency to dress respectfully. Not a good example to set. Democrats always lowering standards from the president on down. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) September 18, 2023

I'm convinced Fetterman can't dress himself. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) September 18, 2023

Possible.

Attention Wal Mart shoppers… — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) September 18, 2023

Basically, yes.

And now, all the rules need to change to accommodate their mistake. https://t.co/rMSrezt9Mt — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 18, 2023

Thinking back to October when Fetterman's campaign said he was cleared to perform all of his senatorial duties and was up to task. Now it's change the entire rules of the Senate because he's sad if he doesn't get to wear the clothes he wants. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2023

Yup, that's where we are.

Good times.

***

Related:

NO BUENO! Martha Bueno's hot take on Americans 'not wanting immigrants' does NOT go well, like at all

WHOA, we know what REALLY happened to that F-35 fighter jet! You can see pics of the THIEF here (lol)

Molly Jong-Fast and other Lefties claim Kamala Harris is Democrats' SECRET WEAPON in 2024 and BAHAHA

INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.