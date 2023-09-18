Twitter/X fact-checks TF out of Democrats claiming inflation has fallen because 'Bidenomics is working'

Democrats claiming inflation has fallen 60% since last summer KNOWING DAMN WELL they were the reason inflation was so high in the first place is exactly what we'd expect from them. They love to create problems and then pretend they solved them.

And the not-so-smart people in the country cheer and believe it.

Case in point:

Annual inflation has fallen by about 60% since last summer.



Bidenomics is working. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 18, 2023

Bidenomics is working.

Sure, and monkeys might fly out of our backsides.

Anyone who has spent any time shopping or paying bills knows this is a lie, and it's embarrassing and shameful for them to pretend they're not destroying the middle class. Let the fact-checking BEGIN:

Prices are still going up. Not everybody’s stupid. https://t.co/OnYRK9tXSQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2023

No, but most Democrats are stupid so there's that.

Same Posts Different Day. #SPDD Just more of the same lies. It is NOT working. It is destroying the middleclass. But, that's your goal. #GFY Believe Your Eyes Not Their Lies #BYENTL pic.twitter.com/LoNQ74Hw8Y — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) September 18, 2023

Same lies.

Same spin.

Hey, at least they're consistent about some things.

Got a shovel and a hazmat suit? pic.twitter.com/XPrbk19zkW — Rand_D Haga🇳🇱⛵️🇮🇱👆👆👆 (@RdH1SW1) September 18, 2023

Its down 60%!



Btw, its still around 5% which is still 200% higher than it was when trump was in office.



People cant even afford food anymore. they are all maxing out credit cards to survive. But hey, we are letting in millions of illegals and giving billions to ukraine! — Listless Vessel Draciele (@draco9384) September 18, 2023

But Bidenomics! Trump BAAAAAD.

Inflation is up. Deficit spending & increases in oil, the latter affected by lower inventory linked to the Biden administration not approving oil and gas leases, are both part of the problem. You’re again pissing on our legs and telling us it’s raining. https://t.co/wjdaTCxJ8p — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) September 18, 2023

In other words, it's a mess.

And most Americans know it. Nice try with the gaslighting, Dems.

***

