Twitter/X fact-checks TF out of Democrats claiming inflation has fallen because 'Bidenomics is working'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on September 18, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Democrats claiming inflation has fallen 60% since last summer KNOWING DAMN WELL they were the reason inflation was so high in the first place is exactly what we'd expect from them. They love to create problems and then pretend they solved them.

And the not-so-smart people in the country cheer and believe it. 

Case in point:

Bidenomics is working.

Sure, and monkeys might fly out of our backsides.

Anyone who has spent any time shopping or paying bills knows this is a lie, and it's embarrassing and shameful for them to pretend they're not destroying the middle class. Let the fact-checking BEGIN:

No, but most Democrats are stupid so there's that.

Same lies.

Same spin.

Hey, at least they're consistent about some things. 

Sam J.
But Bidenomics! Trump BAAAAAD.

In other words, it's a mess.

And most Americans know it. Nice try with the gaslighting, Dems.

