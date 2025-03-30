Bill Kristol Hits Bottom, Digs, When Accusing the GOP Foreign Affairs Committee of Racism

Democrats are the Party of Love Tolerance and Arson: Albuquerque GOP Headquarters Set...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 10:30 PM on March 30, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

The other day, we saw a victory in the ongoing war with the judiciary, this time when it comes to USAID cuts:

This author plans to take some time digging much deeper into the avalanche of litigation and questionable rulings that has poured down since Trump has taken office, but for now you know enough: Trump won, and Musk can continue to make cuts to USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development). That in turn prompted the account for the Republicans on House Committee on Foreign Affairs to post the following:

If you don’t recognize it, this is the famous Ghanan Dancing Pallbearers, which has been a meme for a while. Apparently at some funeral somewhere in Ghana, these pallbearers danced with a coffin and people have used it as shorthand for people enjoying someone or something's passing, like the Munchkins singing "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead!"

Honestly, it's only an ‘okay’ use of the meme, with the fake images of Trump and Musk elevating it slightly. We didn’t think it was particularly clever, except for putting those faces in there.

But this led former alleged conservative Bill Kristol to get all stompy foot mad:

Of course, there is no conceivable way this is racist. We are not sure how he gets racism from that except in a vague ‘black people are tangentially involved so somehow this is racist’ panicked logic we see on the left sometimes. But that’s what Bill is reduced to.

Look, this author remembers what it was like when Trump first rose to prominence in the 2016 election cycle. We remember some people who just couldn’t vote for him. Some of them, like ‘AG Hamilton’ on Twitter/X were overall conservative in principle and didn’t stop being conservative just because he or she didn’t like Trump. And we have always respected that.

And then there were people who became flaming leftists. Jennifer Rubin used to speak out against extreme abortion laws. Now she calls anyone who opposes any restraint on abortion ‘forced birthers.’

And what we have realized over time is that for many people, politics is very tribal. It’s not really about the issues or the principles. It is ‘this is my side and therefore I will agree with my side.’ It took a long time for this author to understand that, because we aren’t tribal, at all, and we fundamentally don’t understand the tribal mentality. But we can observe behavior and apparently this is what it is about.

And that was apparently why Bill Kristol has basically stopped being conservative or a republican. Bill doesn’t like Trump’s style. Truthfully, this author isn’t a huge fan of Trump’s style (though we have warmed up to parts of it). But the difference is that this author can step back, ignore the style and pay attention to the substance. Trump was always better on substance than his Democratic opponents. And people like Bill Kristol can’t see past the issue of Trump’s style and so he left his tribe behind, and we think he is only a few years away from joining Anti-FA.

In any case, do we have to tell you that Kristol got dragged?

Accusing them of lacking class is another way of complaining about style.

As we always say, ‘maturity is overrated.’ Also, 'have you no shame' has been overused so much as a cliche, it has lost all meaning.

Seems kind of bigoted to suggest that without our help these foreigners can’t figure out how to feed ourselves. Furthermore, factually, we are pretty sure America is not actually feeding the world, anyway.

Sorry, but providing transgender stage shows in Ireland is not exactly a priority to any conservative, or indeed any patriot who has noticed that we are about $36 trillion in debt and we have to start cutting costs.

We would be remiss if we didn’t point out that some clapping monkeys who follow Kristol these days indicated that they believe it is racism. We will note that no one explained how it was racist, and we think none of them actually know.

Finally:

Exactly.

