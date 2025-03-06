Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s Competence

So yesterday, we saw this bit of news:

🚨BREAKING: I am demanding the DOJ investigated whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.



If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void. pic.twitter.com/pOhATRfw2j — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 5, 2025

To aid you in actually, you know, reading this thing, we have cut and pasted the images below:

We have not yet located a pdf copy of the letter in question, but the gist is well… pretty much what we have been saying for a few months now. Regular readers know that this author has been saying since Joe Biden issued a pardon to his son that we needed to investigate whether or not Joe Biden was competent as president, and to look into nullifying any actions taken when he wasn’t. As we wrote about the Hunter Biden pardon:

what if Joe Biden was no longer competent, mentally, to issue such a pardon, either in general or just at the specific moment he signed it? The 25th Amendment sets up one method of dealing with incompetent presidents but the law might organically develop another. For instance, imagine this outlandish scenario. Imagine someone slipped an unusually potent dose of LSD into the president’s drink and while under the influence, the president issued all kinds of crazy new regulations. When the president was him or herself again, surely the President can say that the regulations were not properly issued because he was not competent to do so, right? So why can’t someone say that at some point in the presidency, Biden became unable to issue pardons? Thus the Trump administration could investigate the pardon on that basis: To see if Biden was competent to issue it. And if he wasn’t, perhaps it could be rescinded.

Naturally, what we are saying about pardons can apply to any presidential action. The obvious response is to say that this could threaten complete chaos in our system, up to and even including the nullification of a Supreme Court appointment, and our response to that is we should embrace the chaos:

One of the first things that [Trump] should do when he is sworn in again, is he should order an investigation into Joe Biden’s mental competency throughout his presidency and, if the facts support it, declare null and void every action Biden allegedly took when he was incapacitated. Obviously, you can’t take back something like bombing an enemy target in a foreign country, but everything that can be nullified should be. That means executive orders, appointments and so on. Because a fraud has been perpetuated on the American people. They were told they had a president, when much of the time they didn’t. And the people who carried out this fraud did this presumably because they wanted the power and the specific executive actions they were able to obtain. … It is important to render null and void every action Biden took while incompetent to discourage this kind of bad behavior in the future. Someday we will probably have another president whose competence can genuinely be called into question—it becomes almost mathematically inevitable if America survives just 200 years into the future. What lesson should the history of the Biden years tell the future? That if you can just cover it up, you can get away with it? Or that when it is discovered, all of those gains made at the expense of an incompetent president would be lost?

Bailey’s letter makes largely the same point and we would love to take credit for giving him the idea… so we will!

Or alternatively, the news that Jake Tapper had the nerve to hock a book on Biden’s mental decline inspired either Mr. Bailey himself or some enterprising lawyer in his office to raise this issue.

In any case, we are just glad to see some sign that the idea is catching on. At the moment it is merely a request for the Department of Justice to look into it. He can use the word ‘demand’ all he wants, but since they can refuse, he’s really just making a request. But here’s hoping someone in the new administration takes it up—including potentially Trump himself.

BREAKING: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the DOJ to investigate whether Biden’s cognitive mental decline allowed unelected officials to make decisions without his knowledge or approval.



If that’s the case, Biden’s executive orders, pardons, and other actions, may… pic.twitter.com/RNCin3cFob — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

The cut off text:

If that’s the case, Biden’s executive orders, pardons, and other actions, may be unconstitutional and void.

Who else didn’t vote for the people running the Biden admin and hiding his mental decline? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 5, 2025

So, it has spread to a Senator. That’s encouraging.

Compare:



Biden was a senile strawman with unelected people making presidential decisions, and the Democrats were ok with it;



President Trump openly appointed Elon Musk to do a job, like any other appointee, and yet Dems are screaming about how Musk is not elected. — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) March 5, 2025

Get ready Andy, we want you to replace Bondi.



We need an AG who isn't afraid to hold members of Congress accountable. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) March 5, 2025

Good idea… conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States… — @amuse (@amuse) March 5, 2025

We missed that, but we also had him beat by about a month. So there.

there's one really easy way to prove it.

Biden / Hur tapes pic.twitter.com/nkt9ptwMi1 — Carry (@boatgirl3) March 5, 2025

Exactly. Release any recordings from Hur’s interview.

The Biden WH covered up Biden's decline for years. Special Counsel Robert Hur saw it immediately:



Hur: Biden was an "elderly man with a poor memory."



"In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president." https://t.co/32ZxzWo77s pic.twitter.com/YWQTvtFlpm — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 6, 2025

If Joe Biden was not mentally or physically capable of being prosecuted according to the justice department, then how was he physically or mentally capable of overseeing his own office! https://t.co/bzEqIb9nD6 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 5, 2025

An incompetent person can’t sign an enforceable will or contract. How can an incompetent president sign an enforceable pardon or executive order?

huh. gpt says this isn't a totally crazy idea https://t.co/BXGOHYr7nu pic.twitter.com/dk9PIxW9oP — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) March 5, 2025

Guys, don’t trust AI to do almost anything for you. When writing this piece, we tried to use Grok to generate a transcript of Bailey’s letter so we could cut and paste its text into this piece. The first time, it left out the entire first line of the main body of the text. When we pointed this out, Grok made up a fake first line. When we pointed out that it did that, it went back to skipping over the first line. When we pointed out it had gone back to its previous error, it re-inserted the fake line. It was about then when we started actually cursing at it.

Currently this author uses AI to generate funny images and that is it. Otherwise, this technology still isn’t ready for prime time. You still have to check all of its work, which kind of defeats the entire point of it.

Finally, this guy has a useful walk down memory lane:

Remember, all of these people said Biden is as Sharp as a Tack?



They need to be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/XmCngbTiXP — Donna Marie (@sabback) March 6, 2025

Does anyone believe these people were telling the truth?

