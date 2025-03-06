Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  12:15 AM on March 06, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It is quite stunning to this author how important Joe Rogan has become to our national discourse. It seems well-deserved, mind you, but it is still surprising. And the other day, he had Bill Murray on his show and things immediately got very interesting:

Of course, the specific issue Murray has is with Wired: The Short Life & Fast Times of John Belushi, by Bob Woodward. This is not a new book. Good Reads says it was published in 1984, around two years after Belushi’s death. But Murray felt that the information was so wrong within just the first five pages of the book that he couldn’t take it and stopped reading from there.

Hey, we can relate to that. It is very hard for this author to watch or read something that we believe is fundamentally wrong. This is why we could not force ourselves to watch the movie Double Jeopardy even to laugh at its terrible legal premise.

But we think the more interesting thing is that Murray is basically doing a reverse Gell-Mann. And we weren’t the only person who thought that:

If you aren’t familiar with the term, it comes from the late, great Michael Crichton. This is how he described the phenomenon:

Media carries with it a credibility that is totally undeserved. You have all experienced this, in what I call the Murray Gell-Mann Amnesia effect. (I call it by this name because I once discussed it with Murray Gell-Mann, and by dropping a famous name I imply greater importance to myself, and to the effect, than it would otherwise have.)

Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect works as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray's case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward-reversing cause and effect. I call these the ‘wet streets cause rain’ stories. Paper's full of them.

In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story-and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read with renewed interest as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about far-off Palestine than it was about the story you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.

So this is Bill Murray doing the opposite—believing that because Woodward’s reporting on Belushi was so terrible it led him to re-evaluate Woodward’s coverage of Nixon.

Dunleavy also had more:

He also reposted this with a wide-eyed reaction emoji:

Certainly, Nixon had nothing on Joe Biden.

The cut off text:

Great share, thanks for posting this clip from Joe Rogan's podcast

Many SNL alums from the earliest days are either libertarians or straight up conservatives. We think this might be why they were much better back then—because there was actual diversity of thought in the cast. They would not have allowed a racist old coot to serve as president for four years without barely saying a word in mockery. They would also find a great deal funny in Trump, too, but modern Saturday Night Live was too afraid of the political impact of the jokes they might tell to make fun of Biden’s obvious failings (until after he dropped out). They care more about having a political impact than being funny.

Except Murray didn’t say that Woodward was being too harsh. He was just saying Woodward wasn’t accurate. We suspect he accepted that any truthful account would be unflattering.

Better known as the red pill moment.

We even saw the reaction from another famous person:

Yes, life in the Lennon/Ono household must look very different from the inside.

