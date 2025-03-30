More Scripted Narratives: Try to Spot the SUBTLE Media Similarities Around 'Trump's Third Term'

One of the primary reasons that the legacy media is dead is, not to put too fine a point on it, that they are just lazy and stupid. They really don't ever exhibit any critical thinking skills, for the most part. There are a few exceptions, but we can count them on one hand and still have fingers left over.

We've seen this laziness repeatedly thanks to Tom Elliott (one of our favorite accounts) and the many supercuts he has published showing the media blithely repeating whatever the current Democrat narrative is, from calling JD Vance 'weird' to the fake (and hypocritical) scandal they tried to gin up about candidate Donald Trump using the word 'bloodbath.'

It goes beyond that, however. They also clearly cannot see when President Trump is having fun at their expense. Because they are just that dumb.

Earlier today, the media tried to concoct a new 'scandal' when Trump was asked about having a third term in office. Immediately, the hysterics began on Twitter.

President Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, saying in an interview with NBC News that he was “not joking.” https://t.co/r4qXWPcnVu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2025

This was funny for a few reasons. First, how easily Trump can reel in the media, hook, line, and sinker. (If someone other than Joe Biden emphasizes the words 'I'm not joking,' there is a good chance he is joking.)

Then there is the hypocrisy, since no one in the media uttered a peep when Barack Obama said the exact same thing in 2020 to Stephen Colbert:

I said this before. People would ask me, 'Knowing what you know now, do you wish you had a third term?' And I used to say, 'You know what? If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that.'

Except in Obama's case, he was not joking, and we saw his third term play out for the past four years with the zombie Biden sitting in the Oval Office (when he wasn't sleeping on a beach, that is).

The third reason Trump's troll was hilarious is how quickly and uniformly the media reacted. Our own managing editor, Sam Janney, picked up on the trend this afternoon and highlighted it in a series of tweets.

See if you can spot the ever-so-subtle similarities from multiple media outlets and social media 'influencers.'

You're going to have to pay close attention, but it's there.

And then the Presidential Election Fairy comes down from the sky and bops Democrats on the head … https://t.co/KoyGEyCdVA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 30, 2025

'FactPost' is the ironic name of the Twitter account run by the DNC, that used to be called 'Kamala HQ' (and 'Biden HQ' before that, until Obama, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi threw Biden out of a window).

Jeebus - these people are like locusts. Fourth progressive group I’ve seen pushing this in the last 15 minutes. 😂 https://t.co/S2lFPzPNjS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 30, 2025

'Republicans Against Trump' is another Democrat-affiliated account. (Spoiler alert: none of them are Republicans.)

We've never known a false narrative that these accounts weren't eager to pick up on, but it went much further than just them. Soon, every mainstream media outlet was reporting the same non-news.

Ahh, good old Politico. They've got to do something for clicks now that their USAID subscription money isn't coming in by the millions anymore.

Good Lord. You'd think ABC News would be embarrassed by the $15 million they had to pay Trump for slandering and lying about him.

But of course, they have no shame and no self-awareness, as always.

MSNBC: President Trump saying he would not rule out seeking a third term as president, telling NBC news there are several methods to accomplish this. pic.twitter.com/bbFjSHqWge — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2025

We couldn't have a fake news story without including MSNBC now, could we?

Of course, all of these accounts and 'news' outlets pointed to their own links, but they were all the exact same story.

What Trump said was pretty harmless:

A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.

The media wouldn't let it go at that, so Trump decided to have a little fun with them, saying that he could have a third term by JD Vance succeeding him and then directing things from there.

In other words, Trump repeated EXACTLY what Obama said that he wanted to do. And the media fell for it completely.

Have we mentioned before that the people in legacy media are not the sharpest marbles in the bag?

Trump trolling NBC News with 3rd term claim. Peacock heads exploding!! 💥🦚💥 pic.twitter.com/ND2oTW65PP — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) March 30, 2025

It's not difficult to make their heads explode. Trump proves it pretty much every week.

HA. MSNBC should just run that image of Kermit on their network every night during primetime. It would save them a lot of money and would basically be what they're doing every night right now.

They got the memo 🤷👀🤷 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) March 30, 2025

They always get the memo. They wouldn't know how to tie their shoes without the memo.

I think he says stuff like this just to watch them twitch... — Norm D'Plume (@MeierEyeYam) March 30, 2025

In that case, mission accomplished.

Sometimes I think President Trump just likes to hear The Democrats holler and he knows all the buttons to push. — Papa Eddie (@PaPaEddie24) March 30, 2025

That's a pretty safe assumption. And Trump is a maestro in pushing their buttons.

He's constantly trolling them. And they can't see it. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 30, 2025

Of course, they can't.

I think Obama described such a method and some might say even accomplished a said feat by using a dementia patient 😎 — Larry Hawkins (@Larryszeminska) March 30, 2025

It's not unprecedented in recent history. President Obama had 3 terms. — Jimmy Nashville (@JimmyNashville1) March 30, 2025

Sounds like Biden’s presidency (Obama’s 3rd term) — Lisa Moore (@LisaMoore1962) March 30, 2025

In addition to watching the media throw a conniption over his comments, we are pretty confident that Trump says things like this to highlight their hypocrisy.

They not only ignored it when Obama said the same thing, but they actively and eagerly covered up Biden's dementia for four years because they KNEW that America was living under a third Obama term.

Just ask Jake Tapper.

President Trump knows that this is his last term in office. Most of sane America knows it as well. He is not going to try to repeal the 22nd Amendment (and even if he did want to try, he couldn't repeal it).

But we're happy to watch him repeatedly send the media into hysterics ... and in perfect harmony, no less.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





