OOPS: Tom Elliott Posts Supercut Video of the Media LOVING the Word 'Bloodbath'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on March 18, 2024
Twitchy

To (mis)quote Homer J. Simpson, 'The word 'bloodbath is used a lot these days ...' 

Are you tired of seeing everyone on the left and in the media (but we repeat ourselves) use their latest catchphrase to try to claim that Donald Trump is a 'violent insurrectionist'? 

Advertisement

Yes, this St. Patrick's Day weekend was a veritable bloodbath of media hacks and leftist social media 'influencers' misquoting Trump in yet another lame and desperate attempt to smear the Republican presidential candidate (who, oh by the way is currently leading Joe Biden in just about every swing state poll). 

Unfortunately, for the media -- but fortunately for us -- the Internet is forever. So is video. 

Yesterday afternoon, journalist Tom Elliott (with a little help from video editor @mazemoore) posted another classic supercut on Twitter that reveals that the media didn't ALWAYS find the word 'bloodbath' to be shocking and horrible.

And it is every bit as beautiful as you would expect it to be. Watch: 

Hang on. We're going to watch that one more time. Because we haven't stopped laughing yet. 

All of our old favorites are featured: Rachel Maddow, Joe and Mika, Van Jones, Joy Reid, Jake Tapper, the ladies from The View, heck, even the recently humiliated Don Lemon makes an appearance. Good for him. 

Seems they actually LIKE that word quite a bit, despite all of them clutching their pearls over the weekend when Trump said it. And look at some of the OTHER words they use regularly: 'massacre,' 'slaughter,' we even caught someone saying 'corpses' and 'leaving bodies in their wake.' 

Yikes. 

We think the FBI should investigate each and every one of them. We should probably hold them all in a D.C. jail while that investigation takes place. You can't be too safe after all.

Elliott does have a knack for the most delicious supercuts, doesn't he? 

We can just hear these media talking heads now: 'YOU TOOK THAT OUT OF CONTEXT.'

Really? You mean just like how you took what Trump said out of context when it was obvious he was referring to the economy? It should also be mentioned that the word bloodbath has a very specific meaning in reference to economies, unlike in this supercut where the media is using it in an explicitly political context (or about Taylor Swift tickets, where the word is very much appropriate, LOL). 

And it is a very good thing that it doesn't. 

We have very much been enjoying the recent bloodbath at media outlets like Vice, Deadspin, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post, etc. There needs to be even MORE bloodbaths at those types of outlets. 

Advertisement

Yeah ... 'almost.'

Oh, look — even more receipts. 

Oops, corporate media. BIG oops. 

That's only because you are. 

The elevators opening up in The Shining wasn't as much of a bloodbath as this supercut. 

The high school prom Carrie White attended wasn't as much of a bloodbath as this supercut. 

(Thanks for those, Stephen King.)

Wait, is that still funny, Kathy Griffin? 

Advertisement

Ahh, that's right. It's (D)ifferent when they do it. Thanks for reminding us. 

Perfect, indeed. 

And the media will learn nothing from it, as usual. 

Which is why we're likely to see many more 'bloodbaths' in corporate newsrooms as the media continues to destroy its own credibility. 

So, the next time a laid-off 'journalist' goes on social media and shouts, 'WHY???', we can just show them this video as Exhibit A. 

*** 

HYPOCRISY IRONY MEDIA MEDIA BIAS TRUMP

