CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their...
Damned if You do, Damned if You Don't: Emergency Humanitarian Aid Pier in...
What Are You Waiting For? Wisconsin Professor Says He Pines to Go Live...
Oop! Enfeebled Joe Biden Took On a Door Today ... And the Door...
Pinko Rag 'Jacobin' Mourns the Death of Karl Marx on the Anniversary of...
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences',...
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
WUT? NBC News Says Aunts Provide 'Critical Support' to LGBTQ Kids With 'Nonbinary...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will...
Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case,...
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay...
What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond...
South Carolina Republican Puts Swamp Creatures in Their Place in Fiery Speech

Hysterical Details Emerge Revealing How the Elon and Don Lemon Deal Went Sour and They Are a Must Read

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on March 15, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Breakups happen and Twitchy told you about the break up of X and Elon Musk with Don Lemon. At that time, there were few details, but they are now beginning to leak out and they are WILD!

Advertisement

Sir, you have extremely overestimated your usefulness to society.

Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week, The Post has learned.

The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post.

Lemon — who was expected to air an interview with Musk for next week’s debut episode on X —  had also demanded a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiance, and that the company pay for their day drinking and massages, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Musk agreed to do the interview with Lemon despite the fact that he was aware of some of Lemon’s outlandish demands, sources told The Post.

Recommended

Oop! Enfeebled Joe Biden Took On a Door Today ... And the Door Won
justmindy
Advertisement

Just what Don Lemon deserves.

Don may have made a shot, but not one hit.

He should have been happy with a late model Tesla and called it a day.

The cat got his tongue and has not returned it.

Advertisement

Particularly when you really need the job and Lemon likely has nothing else lined up. Let's be honest. Lemon hasn't had any interest in him since CNN. This was a huge L for Don.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: CNN DON LEMON ELON MUSK TESLA TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oop! Enfeebled Joe Biden Took On a Door Today ... And the Door Won
justmindy
What Are You Waiting For? Wisconsin Professor Says He Pines to Go Live and Die in Gaza
Grateful Calvin
Damned if You do, Damned if You Don't: Emergency Humanitarian Aid Pier in Gaza is 'Imperialism' Now
Coucy
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme' Democratic Party
Sam J.
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oop! Enfeebled Joe Biden Took On a Door Today ... And the Door Won justmindy
Advertisement