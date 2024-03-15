Hysterical Details Emerge Revealing How the Elon and Don Lemon Deal Went Sour and They Are a Must Read

Breakups happen and Twitchy told you about the break up of X and Elon Musk with Don Lemon. At that time, there were few details, but they are now beginning to leak out and they are WILD!

Don Lemon demanded Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance, equity in X before Elon Musk canned him: sources https://t.co/dZ1x9Q5NiV pic.twitter.com/kkxYlv5GFW — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2024

Sir, you have extremely overestimated your usefulness to society.

Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week, The Post has learned. The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post. Lemon — who was expected to air an interview with Musk for next week’s debut episode on X — had also demanded a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiance, and that the company pay for their day drinking and massages, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Musk agreed to do the interview with Lemon despite the fact that he was aware of some of Lemon’s outlandish demands, sources told The Post.

Hey @elonmusk



I’d settle for a late model Tacoma, $100 for gas money, and lunch at SpaceX.



DMs are open. https://t.co/6kqxcd5M2T — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 16, 2024

And now you'se got nuthin https://t.co/1xpprPg18z — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 16, 2024

Just what Don Lemon deserves.

You miss every shot you don't take. https://t.co/n7Hb0AGLsr — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 16, 2024

Don may have made a shot, but not one hit.

Lol. No wonder Elon soured on Lemon.



Thank you, I'm here all week. Tip your waitress. https://t.co/q73NK68G9B — Marcus Epistemicidal Maniac Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) March 16, 2024

The level of narcissism on the far left is something to behold.



Lemon’s viewer numbers at CNN were a dumpster fire. He should be grateful to be able to get any exposure at all. https://t.co/lDuKrkF61j — FreedomFiveO (@FreedomFiveO) March 16, 2024

He should have been happy with a late model Tesla and called it a day.

Soooo 🍋 didn’t want to talk about this? https://t.co/IHoWcUQMPy — Isaac Sotero (@isotero_) March 16, 2024

The cat got his tongue and has not returned it.

Don Lemon still has a vastly overinflated view of himself. Elon Musk did the right thing by dumping this Lemon.



"Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week". https://t.co/EANMriJQyI — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) March 16, 2024

Note to self: never demand nothing from a potential employer. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 16, 2024

Particularly when you really need the job and Lemon likely has nothing else lined up. Let's be honest. Lemon hasn't had any interest in him since CNN. This was a huge L for Don.

