Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon

In the interest of full transparency, we had sort of forgotten about Don Lemon. Now that he no longer has a presence on CNN, he's dropped off our radar. Lemon was supposed to launch his own show on the Twitter/X platform with the 'full support' of Musk on March 18th of this year.

Advertisement

Looks like that won't be happening after all:

We're not entirely sure what the conditions of the partnership were, nor do we know what 'full support' would have entailed.

Lemon says his contract was canceled:

You canceled my contract after our interview. I don’t think you believe in free speech. https://t.co/rD6BJIzStZ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024

The X business account had this to say on the subject:

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work… — Business (@XBusiness) March 13, 2024

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.

So Lemon's show will still be available on X, it just won't have a professional relationship with the platform itself. Fair enough in our book.

This is a farce. So much for being a free speech absolutist. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 13, 2024

If X truly champions free speech, why did they refuse to enter a commercial partnership with The Don Lemon Show? Isn't that suppressing certain voices? — Maria Luisa (@Mari2025z) March 13, 2024

This isn't suppression, it's a business decision. Last we checked, businesses were still allowed to make those.

Summary:



Elon Musk cancels partnership with Don Lemon for a show on X, despite initial encouragement and promises of support.



Lemon's interview with Musk remains as the premiere of "The Don Lemon Show," emphasizing a commitment to free speech. — Summarize (@summarizest) March 13, 2024

That about sums it up. Lemon still plans to air the show on X, so we're not exactly sure what the problem is.

This parody account asked for clarification:

Any specific reasons ? — Mark Zuckerberg - Parody (@MarkZuckss) March 13, 2024

And got it from Elon himself:

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.



And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.



All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else

Ouch, and lol.

Stay tuned, because we have a feeling this is going to get a lot saltier than it already is!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!