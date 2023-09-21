Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space and it's GLORIOUS

As Twitchy reported earlier, David Brooks took a picture of a very expensive meal at the airport claiming THAT was why the economy was bad and yeah, that didn't go so hot for the out-of-touch elitist. Not at all.

Advertisement

What made it even worse though was when Community Notes showed up.

Ha!

Community Notes for the win!



And, Brooks is a lush. https://t.co/ig0oB2JZNw — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 21, 2023

Did he think booze would be cheap at an AIRPORT?!

And $17 for a burger and fries isn't actually all that bad.

The community note on the David Brooks airport burger/booze tweet: pic.twitter.com/Sb1YN2eDZ1 — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) September 21, 2023

The Community Notes on Brooks' tweet says that the burger and fries cost $17 (which sounds right), making his tweet all the more mysterious. If it was satire, it didn't land. If it was meant to be serious, it made absolutely no sense. pic.twitter.com/kJ1jsseDIC — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 21, 2023

Embrace the power of and - this didn't land AND it made absolutely no sense.

Two points:

1. This might be the greatest community note of all time

2. Mr. Brooks might be an alcoholic https://t.co/61cyjRyK3U — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 21, 2023

Considering some of the Community Notes we've seen, that says A LOT.

Okay, now that David Brooks has gotten a Community Note showing that the food part of his $78 meal only cost $17... I NEED TO KNOW what's in the glass. https://t.co/pQ0lI7e19O — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) September 21, 2023

According to community notes, burger and fries at the Smokehouse Restaurant in Newark Terminal A, cost $17



David Brooks ordered double shots of whiskey, $50



Total $78 including taxes.



Stop getting drunk at the airport, David https://t.co/MHqJN4Hj1i — Jay Wolf 🇺🇦 (@nodirtpolitics) September 21, 2023

Or at least stop lying about what your meal cost for clicks and taps on X.

Community Notes FTW.



Brooks is a liar. What a surprise. He's one of the most tedious talking heads out there. He has no idea of anything outside his upper middle class white bubble thinks or does.



He's tediously pious but has the requisite MUCH younger 2nd wife.



He's a boor. pic.twitter.com/4J19erjjDx — Mike Friedman (@MFriedmanNOLA) September 21, 2023

Ouch.

And a much-deserved ouch at that.

***

Related:

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's NOT enough popcorn

Trevor Noah squirms and WUSSES out interviewing trans woman 'athlete' about men in women's sports (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.