RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman on southern border is GOLD

Been some time since we last wrote about Jim Acosta. Once Acosta lost his favorite person on the planet to complain about he sort of became irrelevant - to be fair, he wasn't unique in this. Without Trump, the media really and truly became the meaningless propaganda machine we've always known them to be. They spend their days making excuses for the rich old white guy who makes racist jokes about famous rappers and shakes hands with invisible people ...

Acosta did indeed cross our timelines again, but only because RedSteeze made time to mock the ever-loving snot out of him for his 'tough' interview with Republican Ralph Norman about the southern border.

He was so 'impressed' with their exchange that he wanted it framed.

"I'll ask the questions sir." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2023

From what I can tell on searches, the last time Jim Acosta was at the US Border on assignment was June of 2021. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2023

Acosta acting not like a journalist but as a propagandist. Shocking — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 25, 2023

"I'm not the one who's on trial!" — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 25, 2023

A reminder of the absolute disdain for the truth that Jim Acosta has, all while claiming to be a journalist. 🤷‍♀️ — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) September 25, 2023

Remember when he went down to the border and Trump mocked TF out of him? Good times.

Live footage of Jim Acosta covering the Iraq war. pic.twitter.com/sIeVS6odq0 — T. L. (@TakingHisTime) September 25, 2023

