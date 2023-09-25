RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman on southern border is GOLD

Biden tapping Bill Nye the 'not really a' science guy to celebrate Climate...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 25, 2023
Twitchy

Been some time since we last wrote about Jim Acosta. Once Acosta lost his favorite person on the planet to complain about he sort of became irrelevant - to be fair, he wasn't unique in this. Without Trump, the media really and truly became the meaningless propaganda machine we've always known them to be. They spend their days making excuses for the rich old white guy who makes racist jokes about famous rappers and shakes hands with invisible people ...

Acosta did indeed cross our timelines again, but only because RedSteeze made time to mock the ever-loving snot out of him for his 'tough' interview with Republican Ralph Norman about the southern border.

He was so 'impressed' with their exchange that he wanted it framed.

Heh.

HEY NOW. 

HE'LL ASK THE QUESTIONS, SIR.

Some things never change.

Remember when he went down to the border and Trump mocked TF out of him? Good times.

So very true.

