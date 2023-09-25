Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found...
Oilfield Rando has the PERFECT response to media panicking over workers NOT getting paid in govt shutdown

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on September 25, 2023

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Gosh, whatever will we do?!

Oilfield Rando is ALL of us hearing that if the government shuts down at the end of this month, federal employees may go without pay. Especially when federal/state governments were more than happy to shut down companies and businesses to 'keep us safe', even if it meant losing our jobs and our livelihoods.

Not to mention the number Biden did on domestic energy to 'save the planet'.

Pretty sure they won't be getting much sympathy from well ... anyone.

That only seems fair, right?

Maybe they can learn to code?

Hey, that's what we said!

Sadly all too accurate.

RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman on southern border is GOLD
Sam J.
Won't someone think of the federal employees?!

***

