Oilfield Rando has the PERFECT response to media panicking over workers NOT getting paid in govt shutdown

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Millions of government workers are bracing for their pay to stop indefinitely at the end of the month as Congress heads towards a shutdown.



“Politicians aren’t thinking about us down here on the ground floor doing the work,” one employee says. https://t.co/kztw5peSqB — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2023

Gosh, whatever will we do?!

OH NOES PLZ THINK ABOUT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WORKERS THAT NEVER MISSED A FKNG PAYCHECK AND GOT MASSIVE FUNDING INCREASES TO WORK FROM HOME WHILE THEY WERE SHUTTING DOWN THE WORLD AND DESTROYING OUR LIVES AND WEALTH https://t.co/WntEx7wsfW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 24, 2023

Oilfield Rando is ALL of us hearing that if the government shuts down at the end of this month, federal employees may go without pay. Especially when federal/state governments were more than happy to shut down companies and businesses to 'keep us safe', even if it meant losing our jobs and our livelihoods.

Not to mention the number Biden did on domestic energy to 'save the planet'.

Pretty sure they won't be getting much sympathy from well ... anyone.

Let’s put a face on these poor federal workers!!! pic.twitter.com/bDHcww68ot — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 24, 2023

That only seems fair, right?

Maybe they can learn to code?

They can learn to code — Cameron Vale (@CameronVale5) September 24, 2023

Hey, that's what we said!

I've been hearing the hand wringing nonsense about government shutdowns for decades but have yet to see one that was worth a damn. — Son of Peter (@1ofpeterssons) September 24, 2023

Sadly all too accurate.

Won't someone think of the federal employees?!

