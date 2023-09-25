HA! Hillary Clinton claiming Russia MIGHT interfere with 24 election does NOT go well (like, at all)

Maybe it's just us, but this nugget from Jen Psaki interviewing Hillary Clinton sounds really really really familiar. Watch and see what you guys think ... we know, she's awful, and pairing her with Jen Psaki only makes her worse but still.

Worth a gander.

Seems she's already denying the 2024 election results ... heh.

JUST IN: Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) claims Putin might be trying to interfere in the 2024 US election as he 'did' in 2016, as claimed by her and the Democrats. WATCHpic.twitter.com/Ozadfj03EL — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 24, 2023

Now, why would she already be doing this? Seems odd.

but she's not an election denier? seriously. — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) September 24, 2023

She's the biggest election denier EVER. Nobody denies an election as much as Hillary Clinton.

But you know, they only indict Republicans who do these things because it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

Hillary Clinton still a election denier! Others were thrown in jail for it! pic.twitter.com/18YJfo5ASq — The Daily News Opinion 🗞️📰 (@TheDailyPretzel) September 24, 2023

...That same claim that her election campaign got fined for fabricating in 2016? — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) September 25, 2023

THAT was different. She pad for that story. Duh.

She can’t handle that Trump beat her STILL — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) September 25, 2023

She really can't.

Perhaps the biggest self-own EVER. If not, definitely a classic.

That. She. Is.

