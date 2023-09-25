HA! Hillary Clinton claiming Russia MIGHT interfere with 24 election does NOT go well (like, at all)

Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on September 25, 2023
MSNBC

Maybe it's just us, but this nugget from Jen Psaki interviewing Hillary Clinton sounds really really really familiar. Watch and see what you guys think ... we know, she's awful, and pairing her with Jen Psaki only makes her worse but still.

Worth a gander.

Seems she's already denying the 2024 election results ... heh.

Now, why would she already be doing this? Seems odd.

She's the biggest election denier EVER. Nobody denies an election as much as Hillary Clinton.

But you know, they only indict Republicans who do these things because it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

THAT was different. She pad for that story. Duh.

She really can't. 

Perhaps the biggest self-own EVER. If not, definitely a classic.

That. She. Is.

***

