Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-Shocker

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Yet another example of an illegal in America who was not just here to do manual labor for American citizens. How does this keep happening?

An illegal migrant from Honduras allegedly kept a sex-trafficking victim hostage for five days without food or water — while he beat her and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Jose Carcamo, 22, was arrested last Monday after he allegedly held the woman captive when she tried to flee a trafficking ring in Houston, Texas, according to KPRC 2.

Chilling Ring doorbell camera footage allegedly shows the illegal migrant snatching her off the street and carrying her away as she kicked frantically. 

Carcamo then locked the woman, who is a Chinese national, in a room inside an East Houston trailer home for five days without food or water, according to court documents obtained KPRC 2. 

The man is also accused of tying her up, punching her and raping her while she was in captivity.

Cops were first alerted to the alleged trafficking ring after receiving a 911 call from a woman screaming for help. 

A witness reported seeing a woman running down the street before a man snatched her and carried her away.

When deputies searched the East Houston trailer home, they found the woman locked inside a closet, KPRC 2 reported.

Sounds like a really bad guy, honestly. 

Probably some judge Obama appointed. 

There are so many illegal criminals every week it is hard to choose just one. 

They should make playing cards at this point. 

It will never happen, but it should. 

According to the Democrats, that is the goal of every illegal. 

That is why Trump won the last election ... many Americans have had more than enough. 

They certainly aren't concerned with protecting American citizens. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

