Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-Shocker

Yet another example of an illegal in America who was not just here to do manual labor for American citizens. How does this keep happening?
Illegal migrant allegedly held woman hostage for days — where he beat and sexually assaulted her https://t.co/h6emTvAOfZ pic.twitter.com/bhuf1XxVqo— New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025
An illegal migrant from Honduras allegedly kept a sex-trafficking victim hostage for five days without food or water — while he beat her and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.
Jose Carcamo, 22, was arrested last Monday after he allegedly held the woman captive when she tried to flee a trafficking ring in Houston, Texas, according to KPRC 2.
Chilling Ring doorbell camera footage allegedly shows the illegal migrant snatching her off the street and carrying her away as she kicked frantically.
Carcamo then locked the woman, who is a Chinese national, in a room inside an East Houston trailer home for five days without food or water, according to court documents obtained KPRC 2.
The man is also accused of tying her up, punching her and raping her while she was in captivity.
Cops were first alerted to the alleged trafficking ring after receiving a 911 call from a woman screaming for help.
A witness reported seeing a woman running down the street before a man snatched her and carried her away.
When deputies searched the East Houston trailer home, they found the woman locked inside a closet, KPRC 2 reported.
Sounds like a really bad guy, honestly.
Which judge will stand-up for him? https://t.co/zuLE7ApYwa— TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) July 21, 2025
Probably some judge Obama appointed.
Why isn't the right making him the poster child of illegals? https://t.co/6OVVcqNzk0— Tyler Upchurch (@TylerUpchurch) July 21, 2025
There are so many illegal criminals every week it is hard to choose just one.
New Democrat persecuted hero just dropped https://t.co/GoJA4YWuvB— Rational Culture Warrior (@RationalCWar) July 21, 2025
They should make playing cards at this point.
Want to end this stuff fast?— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 21, 2025
Every time one of these illegals commits a crime, an NGO, Democrat politician, or liberal judge who helped bring them here should be charged too. Punish the traitors alongside the invaders. Two birds, one stone! https://t.co/gLB1dpMgBW
It will never happen, but it should.
But did he clean her clothes and change her sheets and pick her garden beforehand because I've been reliably told by liberals that's all they want to come here for. https://t.co/dAVdISj4aN— Wisco_Knight (@Wisco_Knight) July 21, 2025
According to the Democrats, that is the goal of every illegal.
Just here for a better life https://t.co/iZi8pLmJ0G— Maria Mendoza (@Litschick) July 21, 2025
When will Americans have enough? https://t.co/tdNAgIPF2H— Road Dog For America First (@RoadDogUSA) July 21, 2025
That is why Trump won the last election ... many Americans have had more than enough.
This who the Democrats are protecting. https://t.co/AZXPmUbYIL— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 21, 2025
They certainly aren't concerned with protecting American citizens.
