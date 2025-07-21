Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After His Interview

Hunter Biden was interviewed this week, and as you might have guessed it was an incredibly challenging chat for the former president's son squaring off with a serious newsman. Wait, no, not really.

Enough about Hunter Biden's responses, we haven't talked enough about Cronkite here: pic.twitter.com/aJErbHLslA — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 21, 2025

Hunter Biden had choice words for some of the Democrats who showed his father the door last year as well as made it clear that maybe Joe took his advice on border security and other issues.

Hunter Biden RAGES against Democrats who helped push his dad out of the 2024 race:



“F**k you. What do you have to do with f**king anything? Why do I have to f**king listen to you.”pic.twitter.com/wyojGAERc7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

UNHINGED



Hunter Biden has a profane message for Americans concerned about illegal immigration:



"F*** you."

pic.twitter.com/haC7YiwhX1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Yep, everything's just fine with the smartest man Joe Biden knows.

Add it all up and Mary Katharine Ham shifted into sarcasm overdrive to revisit how the whole Hunter Biden laptop story got to be a thing in the first place:

This whole interview is making me rethink. Hunter is so measured and mature, there's no way he's the kind of guy who would leave his laptop at a repair shop in 2019.pic.twitter.com/4OwyHdFSpU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 21, 2025

It's just unthinkable that he would have accidentally done something like that, right!?

I love how people don’t see the dripping sarcasm in your words 🤣 — Diane B (@dmb1031) July 21, 2025

It's no fun if everybody's in on the joke.

"Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine thought it was damn funny though:

It's hilarious because it's true!

*****

