House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter...
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is...
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post...
Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted...
Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and...
'How Is This Real?' Dems Are Sharing What's Basically a PSA for Slave...
Border's Open, Felons Roam: More 'Saintly Migrants' Prove They Are Just Here to...
VIP
D-Bag Andrew Tate Attacks Matt Walsh for Blasting Polygamy and Wow, That Was...
Texts and Emails Reveal Hillary's Camp in Cahoots with Obama's White House to...
CBS Clutches Pearls When It Learns U.S. Immigration Head Plans to ENFORCE IMMIGRATION...

Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After His Interview

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on July 21, 2025
meme

Hunter Biden was interviewed this week, and as you might have guessed it was an incredibly challenging chat for the former president's son squaring off with a serious newsman. Wait, no, not really. 

Advertisement

Hunter Biden had choice words for some of the Democrats who showed his father the door last year as well as made it clear that maybe Joe took his advice on border security and other issues. 

Yep, everything's just fine with the smartest man Joe Biden knows. 

Add it all up and Mary Katharine Ham shifted into sarcasm overdrive to revisit how the whole Hunter Biden laptop story got to be a thing in the first place: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's just unthinkable that he would have accidentally done something like that, right!? 

It's no fun if everybody's in on the joke. 

"Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine thought it was damn funny though: 

It's hilarious because it's true!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like the Biden Crime Family and others while the Democrats are losing their value faster than Hunter's "art" once his dad was no longer in office.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
Brett T.
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking
Amy Curtis
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over Ending Department of Education
Amy Curtis
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post Over Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is Over the Target
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement