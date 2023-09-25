LOL! WATCH the EXACT moment Canada's Liberal House Spkr realizes he invited a literal Nazi to Parliament

As Twitchy readers know, Trudeau and other members of the Canadian Parliament along with Zelenskyy celebrated a literal Nazi ...

No, not just someone the Left disagrees with.

An actual, WWII Ukrainian Nazi.

The look on the Liberal House Speaker's FACE when he realizes who he has invited as his honored guest is simply perfection ... unless you're him.

Watch this:

I captured the precise moment the Liberal House Speaker realized that he accidentally invited a literal World War II Nazi veteran to the Canadian Parliament as his honoured guest. pic.twitter.com/GKHuzhT2R2 — The Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) September 25, 2023

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' bit adds JUST the right amount of snark to the end, don't you think?

So damn funny.

This editor has watched it about a dozen times now.

It was no mistake — Andrea Weber (@commandcreation) September 25, 2023

Either way, it was NOT good. Like, at all.

This dude caught it in that very sentence lol. Oh that pause lol — Dusti (@Dustiguminsky) September 25, 2023

You can actually see the very moment he REALIZES who he just introduced and it's truly hilarious.

This is the moment the Canadian Parliament gave not ONE, but TWO standing ovations to a Nazi soldier. Never forget. — ginet duperron (@evaginet) September 25, 2023

Not to worry, we won't forget.

And we won't let Trudeau forget either.

