LOL! WATCH the EXACT moment Canada's Liberal House Spkr realizes he invited a literal Nazi to Parliament

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on September 25, 2023
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Trudeau and other members of the Canadian Parliament along with Zelenskyy celebrated a literal Nazi ... 

No, not just someone the Left disagrees with.

An actual, WWII Ukrainian Nazi.

The look on the Liberal House Speaker's FACE when he realizes who he has invited as his honored guest is simply perfection ... unless you're him.

Watch this:

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' bit adds JUST the right amount of snark to the end, don't you think?

So damn funny.

This editor has watched it about a dozen times now.

Either way, it was NOT good. Like, at all.

You can actually see the very moment he REALIZES who he just introduced and it's truly hilarious. 

Coucy
Not to worry, we won't forget.

And we won't let Trudeau forget either.

