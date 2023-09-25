Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated

--UPDATE--

Welp, now that Harry has spent a good part of the day getting dragged for claiming he was the victim of a bomb threat, he's NOW going to the police station to try and get his hands on the report of said bomb threat that he's only NOW taking seriously? But it wasn't? Then it was?

We're so confused.

LOL

Wait. NOW you’re going to the police station? NOW you’re trying to get your hands on a report of the “bomb threat” that you are NOW saying that you’re taking seriously? Even though before, it wasn’t serious enough to be taken … seriously? You said it was “handled” by you and… https://t.co/NHkV6eBLvE — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

He did say it was handled.

So which is it, Harry?

We'll keep you guys posted.

*snort*

---

We've thought the idea of paying GenZ'rs to pretend they actually really LIKE Biden and want him to be president like FOREVER AND STUFF was very creepy and desperate for the Democrats. It only leads to bizarre behavior in many of these young people who haven't had a real chance to think for themselves yet, let alone develop their own beliefs. And of course, the more attention they get for their BIDEN MANIA, the more money they make.

And it seems when it comes to making money, they are more and more willing to lie and put themselves in situations where they are caught and called out FOR lying.

Like Harry Sisson claiming there was a bomb threat ...

One of Biden’s indoctrinated child commies that operates under the DNC’s pay roll, @harryjsisson, attempted to scream victim today by stating that he and his University were sent a bomb threat.



I called NYU and had them transfer me to their school campus safety dispatch (which… pic.twitter.com/2W6lMwXMLB — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 24, 2023

Ruh-roh.

Sounds like someone is full of something.

Ahem.

Womp womp wooooomp.

He also mentioned a main building. And we are to believe the police dismissed this categorically? — NH (@TwoQuoque) September 25, 2023

Sort of reminds us of the many threats Eric Swalwell is always claiming he's gotten; he always shares them with his logo on them and everything.

Harry got fussy with Sarah:

You are an idiot. The threat never made it to campus safety because it was never taken seriously. They knew it was fake from the beginning due to the fact that I don’t live in dorms. This was handled by me and people involved in student life. You don’t have to harass these poor… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Come on Harry, let’s think logically. I know that concept is hard because your frontal lobe isn’t fully developed. But as an older woman with more experience and a mature, logical mind, let’s unpack.



First of all, it’s ironic to me that someone who is always screaming about… pic.twitter.com/assC3uanhV — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

Thank you for demolishing his obvious fake crisis acting.



He tried it again today, saying someone sent him a death threat in a DM.



Funny how there's no way to validate it or not.



Harry Smollett isn't fooling anybody. pic.twitter.com/i703fBY6HZ — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 25, 2023

Sorry, kiddo.

But you're just not all that important.

***

***

