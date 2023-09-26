It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Guys, check out this drone footage of our southern border right now.
Keep in mind this is just a single glimpse of what is happening under the Biden administration ...
This is simply terrifying.
NEW - Drone footage reveals hundreds of migrants on trains headed for Eagle Pass, Texas, and the U.S. southern border.pic.twitter.com/avYTTWx0he— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 26, 2023
But you know, Biden is taking care of securing the border, Karine says so. He's truly done more than any other president and stuff WHILE he was working tirelessly to cure cancer or something.
Elon Musk, who has been voicing his concern over the border crisis for months (years?) now, has finally had enough.
I spoke with Rep Tony Gonzales tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023
They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!
Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself.
Hell, if Biden won't go Elon might as well.
We gave up on Kamala Harris the Border Czar going down long ago. Wait, down to the border ... our bad.
IT WAS A SIMPLE MISTAKE.
Elon, this is purposeful by Bidens handlers. They deal with Soros.— Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) September 26, 2023
This isn’t fair to taxpayers. And people are having difficulty buying their own food. Our country is getting crushed.
Not sure how Biden could screw things up more at the border if he tried.
I am at a loss with this national security emergency. I am not sure what any of us can do. Maybe you can bring more exposure to it. I cannot believe our government is not shutting it down.— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 26, 2023
Sadly, we absolutely can believe our government is not shutting it down.
America last.
Please be careful. The regime will lose their minds when they hear you’re putting millions of eyes on what they’re doing to America.— Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) September 26, 2023
This is really outrageous! We’ve completely lost our country on so many levels! I don’t know how we ever come back from all this! Americans are losing their farms, homes, savings, etc. and everyone crossing the border get everything on our hard earned taxes money! Many Americans…— Cristi Steel (@CristiSteel) September 26, 2023
We are definitely living in scary times, watching our government ignore our borders and fund a war that is not ours ... a government that consistently puts Americans last. It's absolutely fair to question how and even if we can come back from this.
Hopefully, Elon not only doing Biden's job but the MEDIA's job, and exposing what is really happening down there, showing Biden does NOT have anything under control, might be the first step.
Hopefully.
***
