It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 26, 2023
Screenshot from video

Guys, check out this drone footage of our southern border right now.

Keep in mind this is just a single glimpse of what is happening under the Biden administration ... 

This is simply terrifying.

But you know, Biden is taking care of securing the border, Karine says so. He's truly done more than any other president and stuff WHILE he was working tirelessly to cure cancer or something.

Elon Musk, who has been voicing his concern over the border crisis for months (years?) now, has finally had enough.

Hell, if Biden won't go Elon might as well.

We gave up on Kamala Harris the Border Czar going down long ago. Wait, down to the border ... our bad.

IT WAS A SIMPLE MISTAKE.

Not sure how Biden could screw things up more at the border if he tried.

Sadly, we absolutely can believe our government is not shutting it down.

America last.

We are definitely living in scary times, watching our government ignore our borders and fund a war that is not ours ... a government that consistently puts Americans last. It's absolutely fair to question how and even if we can come back from this.

Hopefully, Elon not only doing Biden's job but the MEDIA's job, and exposing what is really happening down there, showing Biden does NOT have anything under control, might be the first step.

Hopefully.

Tags: BIDEN ELON MUSK SOUTHERN BORDER

