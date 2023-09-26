Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Harry Sisson claims to have received a bomb threat because he's SO GOOD at pushing for Biden that MAGA is trying to scare him or something.

Don't make that face, we didn't make the claim.

Anywho, after Sarah Fields called him out (and she did so in a brutal way), Sisson started getting very defensive. We updated you briefly on this yesterday BUT as you can see, it just went downhill even more for the Biden fanboy.

Starting here:

That number behind me is not my address. It’s some random building I was standing in front of while visiting friends lmao.



To your 1 & 2: The school DID take it seriously, but no evacuations needed to be made nor students needing to be informed because it was a fake threat that… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

This just isn't adding up.

Fields responded:

“The school took it seriously.” But No further action was taken? No students were informed? The police were called, but because you knew it was a fake, the police just took your word for that?



I think you have lost your entire mind. I know what happens when a bomb threat is… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

That doesn't sound like they took it very seriously to us. Just sayin'.

The police were not called. You don’t even know the basics of this event. A police report was filed after the fact and OBVIOUSLY the threat was fake since I don’t live in dorm rooms. If someone makes a threat saying “I’ve placed a bomb in your car! Evacuate!” But you don’t own a… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

So wait, the police weren't even called over a BOMB THREAT?

Hrm.

The conversation was recorded. And now I’m awaiting a response to my FOIA.



Also, let me help you since you forgot what the email said. It said a bomb was placed in the dorm room AND the main building.



If I didn’t own a car, but I received a threat saying “I’ve placed a… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

Yeah, we're pretty sure a bomb threat would be taken seriously no matter where it was sent.

Ok why haven’t you posted the recorded conversation?



Exactly. So if they said that a bomb was in your car and house, but you don’t own a car (and your house happened to be a heavily guarded building with virtually no way of getting in without a key card) the bomb squad isn’t… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

Awww, now he's deflecting.

Maybe Team Biden should get their money back.

Keep talking Harry. Keep telling ME how much you know about bomb threats. I’m loving it.



I won’t stop till the truth is revealed. You’ve already been caught lying multiple times through this entire ordeal. I have already discredited you multiple times. You should probably… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

He should probably just take the L and walk away.

It’s so funny how you WILL NOT agree to my deal! What’s wrong???? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

Sad.

Bless your heart. 😂 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

Hey, we're around Southerners, we know what this means.

Ohhhhh yea now you don’t want to put your money where your mouth is. Let’s agree to it. When I show everyone the police report, you must apologize publicly. Deal??? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

But we thought he said the police weren't called?

I don’t make deals with liars. I don’t make deals with people who downplay bomb threats. I don’t make deals with those I cannot trust. I’m also not sure what “money” you’re talking about. If my followers want to support me, they’re capable. But I happily do this work for free… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 25, 2023

Starting to read like he knows he's been caught.

LOLLLL! You will not do it. You are not confident in this lie you’ve manufactured. You will not put your money where your mouth is. It’s so funny how you’ve back tracked. You’re a fraud and I can’t WAIT for my FOIA request to get back so everyone, even the lunatics, can see how… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 25, 2023

Sure, Harry, SHE'S the liar.

This didn't go over so well ...

Just repeating the criticisms you've seen rightfully leveled at you back to her is not an argument.



Hint: her not agreeing to a deal you want that she never agreed to is not her backtracking. She has said the same thing all along. You're the only one changing a story. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) September 26, 2023

Yup.

Dude, you realize that you’re both getting the exact same document from your respective FOIL requests, right? This isn’t some big secret. You contacted the police. That’s a public record. It’s a 1 page paper, that can be filled and submitted online, to figure this out. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) September 26, 2023

We're honestly NOT sure if he knows that it's the same document.

But this is highly entertaining.

We'll keep an eye on the ever-changing story around Sisson's bomb threat and keep you posted.

***

