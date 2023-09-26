Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy
OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks f...
WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a...
'Isn't this interesting': Wikipedia attempts to edit and erase history of actual Nazi,...
It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern...
Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat...
Can You Eat at Upscale NYC Restaurants Dressed like John Fetterman?
Huge new development in ‘Sound of Freedom’ donor ‘kidnapping’ case
Maxwell Frost is ONCE AGAIN mad landlords have rules about how they rent...
AP notes 'critics' say Rumble promotes far-right extremism and conspiracy theories
WaPo's Joe Biden simp Philip Bump locks down replies to his latest defense...
USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is
Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism
No wonder Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock

Biden's team initiates plan 'Keep the Old Guy From Tripping' and it's hilariously EMBARRASSING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This is real.

Seriously.

Ok, so we came up with a far more clever name for their efforts to keep Biden from falling down BUT they're really and truly having to do this. That is insane when the President of the United States is so old that he can't be trusted not to fall down.

Advertisement

C'mon man.

Heh.

From Axios (and it's a SCOOP, you guys!):

As voters express deep concerns about the 80-year-old president's age and fitness for office, Biden's team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public — as he did in June, when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy.

Oh, but get this ...

Republicans have used video clips of Biden looking confused about where to go after speeches to raise further questions about his age.

YES, it's the Republican's fault Biden gets confused, wanders around, and shakes hands with invisible people. 

If we don't laugh at this point we may never stop throwing up.

Ok, so we shouldn't laugh at that ... but we totally did. In fact, we'd pay money to watch Biden in roller skates.

Recommended

WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, we're mean that way.

***

Related:

OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks for long COVID

WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER
Sam J.
It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people
Sam J.
Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE
Sam J.
Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy
Amy Curtis
'Isn't this interesting': Wikipedia attempts to edit and erase history of actual Nazi, Yaroslav Hunka
Amy Curtis
OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks for long COVID
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER Sam J.
Advertisement