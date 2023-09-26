Biden's team initiates plan 'Keep the Old Guy From Tripping' and it's hilariously EMBARRASSING

This is real.

Seriously.

Ok, so we came up with a far more clever name for their efforts to keep Biden from falling down BUT they're really and truly having to do this. That is insane when the President of the United States is so old that he can't be trusted not to fall down.

Advertisement

C'mon man.

SCOOP: As voters worry about President Biden's age and fitness for office, his team is taking steps to prevent further public stumbles, like wearing tennis shoes and using the short stairs on Air Force One. https://t.co/TMysm5uPC8 — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2023

Heh.

From Axios (and it's a SCOOP, you guys!):

As voters express deep concerns about the 80-year-old president's age and fitness for office, Biden's team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public — as he did in June, when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy.

Oh, but get this ...

Republicans have used video clips of Biden looking confused about where to go after speeches to raise further questions about his age.

YES, it's the Republican's fault Biden gets confused, wanders around, and shakes hands with invisible people.

If we don't laugh at this point we may never stop throwing up.

Put him in a pair of skates and watch the fun begin. 🤣😂💯 — Jeff G. USA Patriot (@jlgusa) September 26, 2023

Ok, so we shouldn't laugh at that ... but we totally did. In fact, we'd pay money to watch Biden in roller skates.

Yeah, we're mean that way.

***

Related:

OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks for long COVID

WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.