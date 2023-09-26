OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks for long COVID

Biden's team initiates plan 'Keep the Old Guy From Tripping' and it's hilariously...
Sam J.
September 26, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

So they released a study that said the risk of contracting long COVID may have (MAY HAVE) been exaggerated due to flawed research ... which you know, MAY have caused people a lot of anxiety and fear.

A lot of UNNECESSARY anxiety and fear that literally broke thousands if not millions of people.

And they needed a friggin' study to tell them this? REALLY?!

Pardon our French, but no s**t.

Yeah, you know that French was a naughty word even though we totally censored it because YOU probably had the same reaction.

From Sky News:

The risk of contracting long COVID may have been exaggerated due to flawed research, leading to unnecessarily high levels of anxiety about suffering from it, a new study has suggested.

'Major flaws' in the literature on the condition likely exaggerated the true threat of contracting it, the new research argues.

For most people with COVID-19, they feel better within days or weeks, but some can have symptoms for longer than three months.

Fatigue, brain fog, chest pain, and shortness of breath are reported as symptoms by those who have long COVID-19 - which is officially known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC).

Now, researchers from the UK, along with Denmark and the USA, say 'many scientific publications' overestimated the prevalence of long COVID because of 'overly broad definitions, lack of control groups, inappropriate control groups, and other methodological flaws'.

We still have people driving alone in their cars WITH THE WINDOWS UP and a mask on ... but you know, it was just flawed literature.

RIGHT?! NO WAY!

You pissed off yet?

