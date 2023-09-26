YAAAS! Hollaria Briden DROPS Biden's WH pretending they CARE SO MUCH about farmers with 1 hilarious tweet

The Biden administration cares SO MUCH about farmers. No, it's true. Oh sure, they've been creating an economy that is slowly but surely putting our farmers out of business BUT they care. In fact, they care so much they're willing to use the farmers as a means to dunk on Republicans who are trying to somehow fix the mess that's been made of this country's budget with Continuing Resolutions.

It's time for single-issue-funding bills.

Period.

The end.

Make Democrats own the fact they are holding these farmers hostage so they can continue to launder ... sorry ... send Ukraine billions of our dollars.

Take a look at this tweet from the WH:

Rural families won’t be able to apply for or receive @USDA housing loans and farmers in the middle of harvest season won’t be able to access new loans under an Extreme Republican Shutdown. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2023

Notice how they tossed in 'extreme'.

Because it's extreme to try and stop spending we clearly can't afford.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Thank you for funding Ukrainian farmers. 🥰 https://t.co/zHD5RAoEoR — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 26, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Hey, we all know where Biden's real priority and that's keeping the gravy train flowing to Ukraine for ... some reason. Ahem.

Didn’t John Kerry say we had to destroy farming to save the planet? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 26, 2023

Okay, so most people know Hollaria is a parody (and perhaps the best parody on the site), but there are some people who clearly don't.

They’re feeding the world. — jeanne fisher17🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@jeannefisher17) September 26, 2023

We suppose she could be kidding but with those emojis?

Hrm.

But most people got the joke:

Everyone is doing so well here, it's just the right thing to do ☺️. — Nick "Just Stop Oil" Hepler (@NickHepler) September 26, 2023

RIGHT?!

Totally.

