YAAAS! Hollaria Briden DROPS Biden's WH pretending they CARE SO MUCH about farmers with 1 hilarious tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on September 26, 2023
AngieArtist

The Biden administration cares SO MUCH about farmers. No, it's true. Oh sure, they've been creating an economy that is slowly but surely putting our farmers out of business BUT they care. In fact, they care so much they're willing to use the farmers as a means to dunk on Republicans who are trying to somehow fix the mess that's been made of this country's budget with Continuing Resolutions.

It's time for single-issue-funding bills.

Period. 

The end. 

Make Democrats own the fact they are holding these farmers hostage so they can continue to launder ... sorry ... send Ukraine billions of our dollars.

Take a look at this tweet from the WH:

Notice how they tossed in 'extreme'. 

Because it's extreme to try and stop spending we clearly can't afford.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Hey, we all know where Biden's real priority and that's keeping the gravy train flowing to Ukraine for ... some reason. Ahem.

Okay, so most people know Hollaria is a parody (and perhaps the best parody on the site), but there are some people who clearly don't. 

We suppose she could be kidding but with those emojis?

Hrm.

But most people got the joke:

RIGHT?!

Totally.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

