That's right, Lefties, I'm not your friend ... I'm a white suburban mom and I'm your worst nightmare

Dear Democrats and Lefties,

I'm a white suburban mom, and I am your worst nightmare. It's true. I am what you call "real bad news" because I fall within the demographic you need if you want to win in 2024, and, like many other white suburban moms, I would rather vote for an old, moldy, half-eaten, Pimento spread sandwich that's been sitting in the sun for three weeks than vote for any of you. Period. I don't care if you find a way to get rid of that ol' puppet you call the president and put in some shiny new toy like Gavin Newsom.

Advertisement

It's not happening. Sorry, this domestic terrorist has seen firsthand what your party thinks of me and other parents who care about our kids, so if you think I'd vote for you to have another four years, you need to put the bong down.

Oh, and guess what? I'm hardly alone in this. We saw it firsthand here in Virginia, where we were told over and over and over and over again that this state was BLUE, and if we didn't like it, we could GET OUT. Democrats smiled coyly as they forced our kids to cover their faces in the classroom and obviously enjoyed the power they had over us.

Then a bunch of us evil, white suburban moms had enough (you too, dads, but this is about the moms) and turned the state RED.

You're WELCOME.

Virginia's economy is better, job creation is up, schools are repairing the damage done by the Left's ridiculous "equitable" policies, communities are working to get safer (so much for defunding the police, right), and we're happier in general. Heck, Youngkin has a 58% positive approval rating.

In BLUE Virginia.

Again, you're welcome. Know it, live it, LOVE it.

White suburban moms delivered in Virginia, we delivered in 2016, we lost our minds in 2020 (not all of us), and gosh golly gee, we're going to deliver in 2024. You can try and silence us, censor us, call us names, pretend WE'RE the problem, accuse us of violence and insanity, claim we're EXTREME, babble on about MAGA this and white supremacy, insist we're going to BAN ABORTION ... you can fear monger to your heart's content.

But it won't matter.

I mean, it might make some frothy-mouthed, ignorant men who think they're women because they were picked last for dodgeball back in the fifth-grade vote for you, but sane adults who are forced to take part in this crap economy EVERY day as we watch you send BILLIONS of our dollars to a war that is not ours will be voting against you. White suburban moms may not like the candidate the GOP nominates, but they will like him (or her) much better than anything the Democrats try to push. We've seen your ideas and policies actively destroying this country ... just look at the southern border.

All thanks to YOU.

I realize for a long you took white suburban moms for granted because you assumed we were all privileged and uninformed about what is happening in this country – that has changed. Maybe a Gen X thing? Heck, maybe even a Gen Z thing.

But it's over. As a white suburban mom, I say to you, gird your loins. This will not be pretty OR fun.

For you.

Love, hugs, and kisses,

Sam J., aka THE FOO

PS: If you enjoyed this arse-whooping of a letter from yours truly to the Democrats and Lefties, please take a moment and consider supporting this sort of work here at Twitchy by becoming a VIP Twitchy Member. Full transparency, they will likely have to demonetize this article so we are not dinged by our pals in Big Tech because, as you can see, I was way too honest about what the world is really like. And as we all know, that's not exactly popular on a certain search engine that rhymes with FOOGLE.

Advertisement

It's been a while since I personally asked you all to sign up, SO I thought I'd try one more time. If you can't support us at this time, I get it – this economy sucks donkey – but maybe in the future? Maybe share it? Anything to help us keep our pro-America, pro-freedom, Democrat-but-kicking lights on.

Use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off of your VIP or VIP Gold membership today.