You guys ... the Katie Hobbs 'not being governor' situation is even WEIRDER than we thought

Don't mind us, dear reader, we'll just be over in the corner adjusting our brand new shiny tinfoil hats. This newest one even has a couple of bows on it!

As you all know, for some bizarre reason that was not shared, Katie Hobbs is not the governor of Arizona this morning. Many people wondering if perhaps Hobbs is having a procedure where she will be put under anesthesia for a period of time ...

But the fact it's the treasurer? And that Biden landed around the same time this was all done?

Yeah. Weird.

Maybe coincidence, but this is wild.



As Biden landed in Arizona tonight, the state was forced to designate its GOP Treasurer Kimberly Yee the temporary governor.



She's 4th in line of succession behind Dem Gov, Dem Sec of State, and Dem AG, who seem to have all left the state. pic.twitter.com/8NVeQGiu0v — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 28, 2023

Again, it could all be a coincidence and Hobbs is just having some procedure done that could result in medical complications HOWEVER, it is 2023 and we have seen some crazy stuff take place.

Perhaps they're just avoiding Biden who is becoming political poison?

Elected Dems when Biden lands pic.twitter.com/9frEFWO1X7 — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) September 28, 2023

Where are they? It’s a work day. Dont we have the right to know that? — Candice (@Candice_AZ) September 28, 2023

81 million votes — No one you know (@Oksmartguy) September 28, 2023

Right?

Stay tuned.

***

***

