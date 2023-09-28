You guys ... the Katie Hobbs 'not being governor' situation is even WEIRDER than we thought

WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on September 28, 2023
Twitchy

Don't mind us, dear reader, we'll just be over in the corner adjusting our brand new shiny tinfoil hats. This newest one even has a couple of bows on it!

As you all know, for some bizarre reason that was not shared, Katie Hobbs is not the governor of Arizona this morning. Many people wondering if perhaps Hobbs is having a procedure where she will be put under anesthesia for a period of time ...

But the fact it's the treasurer? And that Biden landed around the same time this was all done?

Yeah. Weird.

Again, it could all be a coincidence and Hobbs is just having some procedure done that could result in medical complications HOWEVER, it is 2023 and we have seen some crazy stuff take place.

Perhaps they're just avoiding Biden who is becoming political poison?

Right?

Stay tuned.

***

