Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL

Elon Musk is right.

It's time for Mitch McConnell to move on.

There was a place and a time for ol' Mitch - heck, this editor has a 'cocaine Mitch' sticker on her monitor, but the guy has really and truly lost what made him someone we could root for. Working with Schumer to give more money to Ukraine? Bro. Dude. OLD MAN. That's not how this works.

Musk gets it.

Seriously, it’s time for Mitch to move on pic.twitter.com/lkpfwiLJya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

He continued ...

And finished with this:

This man has immense power – let that sink in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Let the memes BEGIN!

These never get old. Unlike Mitch, decades ago. pic.twitter.com/zXSJCCCppx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2023

We really do need to set an age limit for how OLD someone can be in office since people insist on voting based on name recognition and not on record.

Ahem.

What was going on in Mitch’s head🤣 https://t.co/CXigM0NZXV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

The world may never know.

***

***

