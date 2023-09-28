Philly influencer known as 'Meatball' arrested, charged with six felonies after live strea...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP...
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of...
RIP Dumbledore: British actor Michael Gambon dead at 82
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not...
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses...
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession
LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call...
You have to watch this ad from Mission: Democracy about conservatives

Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Elon Musk is right.

It's time for Mitch McConnell to move on.

There was a place and a time for ol' Mitch - heck, this editor has a 'cocaine Mitch' sticker on her monitor, but the guy has really and truly lost what made him someone we could root for. Working with Schumer to give more money to Ukraine? Bro. Dude. OLD MAN. That's not how this works. 

Advertisement

Musk gets it.

He continued ...

And finished with this:

Let the memes BEGIN!

We really do need to set an age limit for how OLD someone can be in office since people insist on voting based on name recognition and not on record.

Ahem.

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

The world may never know.

***

Related:

WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder

HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

YAAAS! Hollaria Briden DROPS Biden's WH pretending they CARE SO MUCH about farmers with 1 hilarious tweet

That's right, Lefties, I'm not your friend ... I'm a white suburban mom and I'm your worst nightmare

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK MEMES MITCH MCCONNELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption
Doug P.
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses for honoring an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet Sam J.
Advertisement