Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on September 28, 2023

Gosh, it sounds like Ed Krassenstein is shocked that people in Philadelphia broke into an Apple Store to take all of the iPhone 15s. Makes you wonder where the Hell this guy has been for the past almost four years, right?

Oh, and he seems doubly shocked the looters in question are really stupid.

Again, where has he been?

Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally may well be the best parody maybe ever on Twitter. Don't get us wrong, Sean Spicier was the bomb-diggity BUT he was connected to one president.

Briden is connected to a ridiculous MOVEMENT.

And it's glorious.

THESE PEOPLE ARE JUST TRYING TO FEED THEIR FAMILIES, ED. 

AOC says so.

Ed responding only made this funnier ... 

HA HA HA HA

Hollaria's response is really really good.

Funny how that works now that being 'objective' is fairly lucrative for these brothers.

We're note seeing his thoughts.

Just sayin'.

Totally.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: PARODY MAGA ED KRASSENSTEIN

