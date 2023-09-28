Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

Gosh, it sounds like Ed Krassenstein is shocked that people in Philadelphia broke into an Apple Store to take all of the iPhone 15s. Makes you wonder where the Hell this guy has been for the past almost four years, right?

Advertisement

Oh, and he seems doubly shocked the looters in question are really stupid.

Again, where has he been?

What is wrong with people?



In Philadelphia last night, a bunch of people break into an Apple Store and take all of the iPhone 15s.



With sirens blaring, they then run out only to realize that all of the iPhones have been disabled and they may be being tracked.



So what do they… pic.twitter.com/BxQdI0BhZF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 27, 2023

Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally may well be the best parody maybe ever on Twitter. Don't get us wrong, Sean Spicier was the bomb-diggity BUT he was connected to one president.

Briden is connected to a ridiculous MOVEMENT.

And it's glorious.

This is shocking coming from

you @EdKrassen. When did you go full racist MAGA?



These are children looking for bread to feed their families - just like they’ve been doing for years while you ignored them because Elon hadn’t followed you yet. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

THESE PEOPLE ARE JUST TRYING TO FEED THEIR FAMILIES, ED.

AOC says so.

Ed responding only made this funnier ...

What are you talking about? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 27, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Hollaria's response is really really good.

Oh, hi Ed👋🏼. I just think your new schtick is cute - the “we should listen to both sides” act that started right after Elon noticed you boys and you became Elon groupies. And the wide-eyed “Gee, what’s with this brand new looting thing that totally hasn’t been happening nonstop… — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

Funny how that works now that being 'objective' is fairly lucrative for these brothers.

Oh - and you’re racist because you saw non-white future scholars looting and dared mention it. You’re very close to admitting BLM & Antifa riots were real. It’s a slippery slope. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

On one hand, it’s an act to drive engagement and make money, and on the other hand, if it works…Go You!



It’s important to see both sides



Id love to hear your thoughts. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

We're note seeing his thoughts.

Just sayin'.

I wish Ed and his brother hadn't deleted their old tweets 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) September 27, 2023

I’m sure it was accidental.



Btw Brian is just as bad - racism and fascism have definitely come to the krassencamp. https://t.co/KbBDEzsuGv — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Totally.

***

Related:

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet

Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL

WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder

HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.